From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at approximately 5:33 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to 515 Leighton Point Road in Pembroke to a report of an unresponsive female. When deputies arrived, the female was discovered deceased and the circumstances were suspicious. Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North and the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team responded to the residence to continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death. The victim was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy was performed on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Paula Johnson of Pembroke. The results of the autopsy has ruled the death to be a homicide. Maine State Police continue to investigate and are asking for the public’s help. If anyone has information about the death or saw anything on the Leighton Point Road in the last few days that seems suspicious, please call the Maine State Police dispatch in Bangor at 973-3700 and leave a message for Detective Adam Bell.

That is all of the information we will be releasing at this time.