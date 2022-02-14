Troop F Weekly Report 02-07 to 02-13-22

Incident Type: vcr

Date: 2/3/2022

Town: frenchville

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Frenchville and met a vehicle speeding. Tr. Desrosier also recognized the driver. As he was turning to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle sped up and then turned into a private driveway. The driver went inside the house before Tr. Desrosier could get there. Tr. Desrosier waited for the driver to come out and initiated contact with him. An investigation revealed the vehicle was not registered (criminal) and the man was on bail. Tr. Desrosier issued him a criminal summons for expired vehicle registration beyond 150 days and for violating his bail conditions. The man was issued a warning for speeding.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 2/7/2022

Town: frenchville

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was driving through Frenchville and observed a vehicle with its hazards activated. He stopped to check on the occupants and found the vehicle was stuck in the snow, could not get traction, and had other mechanical issues. Further investigation revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest. The driver had his daughter with him so Tr. Desrosier brough them both to Fort Kent PD and helped the man arrange for bail and for a ride. The man posted bail and was released without incident.

Incident Type: unregistered vehicle

Date: 2/7/2022

Town: oakfield

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Oakfield when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection. After stopping the vehicle and investigating, he found the vehicle was not inspected, not registered, and the driver did not have proof of insurance. He issued a traffic summons for the inspection and insurance violations and a criminal summons for it not being registered.

Incident Type: defective motor vehicle

Date: 2/10/2022

Town: castle hill

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Castle Hill when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection and expired registration. He stopped the vehicle and after an investigation determined that not only was the car not inspected or registered, the driver had no insurance. Tr. Rider issued the driver a traffic summons for all three offenses and had the vehicle towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: unregistered vehicle

Date: 2/10/2022

Town: hodgdon

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Hodgdon and observed a vehicle speeding in a posted 50 mph zone. He stopped the vehicle and after an investigation found that this was the same vehicle, with a different driver, that he stopped on February 7th in Oakfield. The vehicle was still not registered or inspected. Tr. Castonguay issued the driver a warning for speeding and for the expired inspection and issued a criminal summons for the vehicle not being registered.

Incident Type: CRIMINAL SPEED

Date: 2/13/2022

Town: bridgewater

Trooper: TR. KILCOLLINS

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Kilcollins was conducting traffic enforcement on US Highway 1, Bridgewater, when he met a vehicle driving over a 100mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Tr. Kilcollins stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver. She was issued a criminal summons for the violation.

Incident Type: unregistered vehicle

Date: 2/10/2022

Town: hodgdon

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Incident Type: CASE SOLVED

Date: 2/10/2022

Town: monticello

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint has been investigating a theft of cash from a local convenience store in Monticello. Cpl. Quint had determined a suspect and conducted an interview where he was able to get a confession. Cpl. Quint issued a summons for theft in this case.

Incident Type: VCR

Date: 2/06/2022

Town: Frenchville

Trooper: Tr. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin was patrolling the town of Frenchville when he observed a vehicle with numerous defects. Tr. Martin initiated a traffic stop and found that the male operator had bail conditions not to possess any drugs or alcohol. The man had search and test conditions as well. Tr. Martin smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Tr. Martin searched the man’s vehicle and found drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Tr. Marin summonsed the man for violating his conditions of release.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 2/07/2022

Town: Frenchville

Trooper: Tr. Marin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin was patrolling Route 1 in Frenchville when he observed a vehicle traveling over the posted speed limit. Tr. Martin initiated a traffic stop and found that the female operator had a suspended license. Tr. Martin issued the female a summons for operating after suspension and a warning for the speed. A licensed passenger was allowed in the vehicle drive the vehicle.

Incident Type: Warrant Arrest

Date: 12/09/2021

Town: Houlton

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was traveling through Houlton on Route 1 when he observed a vehicle with numerous defects. Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop and identified the male operator and female passenger. Tr. Cotton learned that the female passenger had a warrant for failing to appear for her court date. Tr. Cotton arrested the female and transported her to the Houlton Barracks. The female was able to post bail and was released.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 2/10/2022

Town: Littleton

Trooper: TR. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was patrolling Route 1 in Littleton when he observed a vehicle with a defective headlight. Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop and found the female operator had a suspended license. Tr. Cotton issued the operator a criminal summons for operating after suspension and allowed the female to drive the vehicle from the scene due to her having an infant child in the vehicle with her.

Incident Type: Warrant Arrest

Date: 2/10/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was traveling on Route 1 in Houlton when he ran a registration check of a vehicle in front of him. Tr. Cotton learned the female registered owner of the car had an active warrant for failing to appear. Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop, identified the operator as the registered owner and placed her under arrest. Tr. Cotton transported the female to the Houlton Barracks where she posted bail and was released.

Incident Type: Disorderly conduct

Date: 2/10/2022

Town: Monticello

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: A local female called to report she was being harassed by her neighbor at an apartment complex in Monticello. Tr. Cotton responded to the scene and interviewed both parties. The investigation revealed that both parties have a history of not getting along and began to yell expletives at each other in the public parking lot. Tr. Cotton issued both parties a disorderly conduct warning.

Incident Type: Warrant Arrest

Date: 2/09/2022

Town: Smyrna

Trooper: Tr. Merchant

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Merchant learned that a man in Smyrna had an active no bail warrant for violating his conditions of release/ Pre-Trial supervision. Tr. Merchant went to an address in Smyrna and was able to locate and arrest the man. Tr. Merchant transported the man to the Aroostook County Jail.

Incident Type: Warrant Arrest

Date: 2/09/2022

Town: Island Falls

Trooper: Tr. Barnard

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Barnard learned that an Island Falls man had an active no bail warrant for violating his conditions of release/ Pre-Trial supervision. Tr. Barnard went to an address in Island Falls and was able to locate the man. Tr. Barnard placed the man under arrest and transported him to the Aroostook County Jail.

Incident Type: ACCIDENT - SERIOUS INJURY

Date: 2/11/2022

Town: Orient/Amity town line

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: On 02-11-2022 at approximately 0930 hours, Houlton Regional Communications Center received a report of a head on collision on Route 1 at the Amity/ Orient town line between two tractor trailer units. It was reported that one operator was trapped in his vehicle. Tr. Hunter Cotton and Sgt. Chad Fuller responded to the scene. An investigation revealed that the operator of the 2021 Western Star was traveling North and crossed the centerline into the Southbound lane of Route 1. The operator of the 2014 Peterbilt was traveling South and attempted to swerve into the Northbound lane to avoid the collision but struck the oncoming truck head on. The operator of the 2014 Peterbilt sustained minor injuries and the operator of the 2021 Western Star was Life flighted to EMMC in Bangor with serious injuries. The scene is being reconstructed and the investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 2/07/2022

Town: wallagrass

Trooper: tr. curtin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin received a shoplifting complaint from a local store in Wallagrass advising they had a male on video stealing items. The store was familiar with the man and advised they only wanted the items back. Tr. Curtin met with the 39-year old Caribou man who admitted to taking the items and gave them to Tr. Curtin to return. The man was issued a trespass notice for the store.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 2/07/2022

Town: stacyville

Trooper: tr. saucier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier arrested a 40-year old Stacyville man on a warrant that had been recently issued. Tr. Saucier transported the man to the Troop F Barracks where he was able to make bail.

Incident Type: Warrant arrest

Date: 2/12/2022

Town: Staceyville

Trooper: Tr. Saucier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier and ACSO arrested a 50-year old Stacyville man on an outstanding warrant for bail revocation out of Aroostook County. Tr. Saucier previously arrested the man a week prior on warrants from Penobscot County.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 2/13/2022

Town: Frenchville and HOdgdon

