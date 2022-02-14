Submit Release
News Search

There were 527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,545 in the last 365 days.

Wells Fargo North Carolina Regional Principals of the Year Named

Raleigh, NC

Nine outstanding public school principals have been selected as regional Wells Fargo North Carolina Principals of the Year who will now compete for the state title of 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year. The winner will succeed the 2021 recipient, Dr. Elena Ashburn, principal of Needham Broughton High School (Wake County Public Schools).   The nine regional Wells Fargo principals of the year are:

  • Northeast: Alison Covington, South Greenville Elementary (Pitt County Schools)
  • Southeast: Dr. Patrick Greene, Greene Central High (Greene County Schools)
  • North Central: Keith Richardson, Knightdale High (Wake County Public Schools)
  • Sandhills: Antonio Covington, East Hoke Middle (Hoke County Schools)   
  • Piedmont-Triad: KaTrinka Brown, Jackson Middle (Guilford County Schools)         
  • Southwest: Larenda Denien, Idlewild Elementary (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools)     
  • Northwest: Dr. Heather Melton Freeman, North Wilkes Middle (Wilkes County Schools)  
  • Western: Dr. Marsha S. Justice, Edneyville Elementary (Henderson County Public Schools)
  • Charter Schools: Maria Mills, Carolina Charter Academy (Angier)

  Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said that strong and effective principals – such as this year’s regional Wells Fargo finalists – are essential to the goal of ensuring that every student in North Carolina have a highly-qualified, excellent teacher.   “Principals are the unsung heroes of the pandemic,” Truitt said. “They enable others to achieve their very best, often more than they thought possible. Especially during this past year’s pandemic challenges, these school leaders helped their schools overcome difficult obstacles to ensure that teaching and learning continued at the highest levels.”   Tabari Wallace, special advisor to the superintendent for principal engagement, also cited the pandemic as a challenging test of principals’ leadership skills.   "Principals are the great multipliers of excellence and the glue that has held schools together during the pandemic,” Wallace said. “Their innovative approach to instructional leadership and steadfast dedication to fortifying a positive school culture helped create an environment for students and teachers to perform at their personal best. I look forward to these leaders serving as regional ambassadors during the Principal Roundtables of 2022-23."    The Wells Fargo Principal of the Year Award was introduced in 1984 to recognize the critical role of the principal in establishing a culture that supports the pursuit and achievement of academic excellence in North Carolina schools. The 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year will be announced May 20.   Learn more about the program here. Follow us at #NCTOYPOY

You just read:

Wells Fargo North Carolina Regional Principals of the Year Named

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.