212 North Carolina Schools Selected to Participate in the USDA Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program

For the 2025-26 school year, 212 schools across North Carolina have been selected and approved by the North Carolina State Board of Education to participate in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP). Every North Carolina school that applied was selected and approved to participate.

The FFVP is a federally assisted program providing fresh fruits and vegetables to children during the school day at eligible elementary schools at no cost. The purpose of the FFVP is to introduce children to fresh fruits and vegetables, include new and different varieties, in an effort to increase overall acceptance and consumption of fresh, unprocessed produce among children.

North Carolina was among the first states to participate in the FFVP, and for the past 20 years, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) has been awarded the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) FFVP grant.

“North Carolina’s involvement as one of the first states to implement the Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program demonstrates our commitment to providing our students with the best in public education across the nation,” said State Superintendent Maurice “Mo” Green. “The Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program not only aligns with NCDPI’s strategic plan for achieving educational excellence, but also supports the health, well-being, and academic success of our students.”

Federal guidance requires that priority for the FFVP program be given to schools with the highest percentage of economically disadvantaged students, as students enrolled in these schools generally have fewer opportunities to regularly consume fresh fruit and/or vegetables. To be selected for the FFVP, a school must be an elementary school, represent the highest percentage of economically disadvantaged students, be currently approved to participate in the National School Lunch Program, and complete an annual application. The 212 elementary schools selected to participate meet these criteria, have diverse enrollments and represent 30 public school units with approximately 91,987 students.

The primary goal of the FFVP is to create healthier school environments by providing healthier food choices. To achieve this goal, the FFVP offers public schools the opportunity to expand the variety of fruits and vegetables for children, increase their overall fruit and vegetable consumption, and make a difference in children’s diets to impact their present and future health. The fruits and vegetables purchased with FFVP funds must be in addition to those served as part of the school breakfast and lunch programs. On days the FFVP operates, School Nutrition staff prepare a fresh fruit or vegetable snack that students receive during the school day mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

Ideally, the more students are exposed to fruit and vegetables, the more they will begin to choose them over less nutritious snack foods. Principals, teachers and School Nutrition personnel in participating schools are encouraged to promote fresh fruit and vegetables to students. Storybooks, activity guides, fact sheets and posters on fruits and vegetables grown in North Carolina and served through School Nutrition Programs are shared with FFVP schools to assist in providing nutrition education to students.

“Students are offered a variety of fruit and vegetable choices daily through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs,” Senior Director for School Nutrition and Auxiliary Services Rachel Findley said. “The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program affords an additional opportunity for students to learn about and practice healthy choices by providing nutritious, fresh fruit and vegetable snacks accompanied by nutrition education.”

The NCDPI Office of School Nutrition is the state agency administering the USDA School Breakfast Program, National School Lunch Program, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, Special Milk Program, After School Snack Program, Seamless Summer Option and Summer Food Service Program in North Carolina. The NCDPI Office of School Nutrition works with school food authorities, or public school units, to operate School Nutrition Programs across the state. USDA and NCDPI are equal opportunity providers and employers. Additional information regarding School Nutrition Programs in North Carolina can be found on the NCDPI Office of School Nutrition website. Questions regarding the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program may be directed to NCDPI, School Nutrition Consultant for Special Programs, Jacquelyn McGowan.

