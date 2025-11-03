Four North Carolina Schools Honored with State Blue Ribbon Recognition

Four North Carolina public schools were announced today as inaugural statewide Blue Ribbon Schools award winners, a program created by North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) to continue the tradition of recognizing and highlighting schools that are excelling in academic success.

“This recognition reflects the hard work of educators, students, families and communities working together to ensure every child has access to high-quality learning,” said State Superintendent Maurice “Mo” Green. “We celebrate these schools for their growth, achievement and commitment to student success as North Carolina’s inaugural Blue Ribbon Schools award recipients.”

North Carolina’s inaugural recipients were nominated based on 2023-24 accountability results. There were two categories of schools for this award: Exemplary High Performing and Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing. Three of North Carolina’s four schools earning the North Carolina Blue Ribbon School Award were identified in both categories.

The honorees include:

Apex Friendship Middle School (Wake County Public Schools) : Known for its inclusive school culture and dedication to academic excellence, Apex Friendship Middle provides diverse learning opportunities and emphasizes social-emotional growth alongside academics. (Exemplary High Performing and Achievement Gap Closing)

: Known for its inclusive school culture and dedication to academic excellence, Apex Friendship Middle provides diverse learning opportunities and emphasizes social-emotional growth alongside academics. (Exemplary High Performing and Achievement Gap Closing) Henderson County Early College (Henderson County Public Schools) : Located on the campus of Blue Ridge Community College, Henderson County Early College offers students the opportunity to earn both a high school diploma and college credit. The school is recognized for its strong academic outcomes and its culture of high expectations and support. (Exemplary High Performing)

: Located on the campus of Blue Ridge Community College, Henderson County Early College offers students the opportunity to earn both a high school diploma and college credit. The school is recognized for its strong academic outcomes and its culture of high expectations and support. (Exemplary High Performing) Mills Park Middle School (Wake County Public Schools) : One of the largest middle schools in the state, Mills Park is recognized for its outstanding academic performance, collaborative teaching practices, and focus on preparing students for future success. (Exemplary High Performing and Achievement Gap Closing)

: One of the largest middle schools in the state, Mills Park is recognized for its outstanding academic performance, collaborative teaching practices, and focus on preparing students for future success. (Exemplary High Performing and Achievement Gap Closing) Pinehurst Elementary (Moore County Schools): Serving students in pre-K through fifth grade, Pinehurst Elementary is noted for its innovative instructional practices, commitment to the whole child, and strong community partnerships that enhance student learning. (Exemplary High Performing and Achievement Gap Closing)

This new agency-led recognition program was created due to the termination of the U.S. Department of Education’s (ED) National Blue Ribbon Program which had previously honored and celebrated the top performing schools across the nation. Each of this year’s award recipients were nominated by NCDPI and met all final criteria earlier this year for the national award before the ED announced that the program was being discontinued.

NCDPI will recognize these awardees at the December State Board of Education meeting.