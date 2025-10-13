Fourteen NC School Districts Receive Healthy Meal Incentive Awards

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Action for Healthy Kids recently announced recipients of the Healthy Meal Incentive (HMI) Awards. Fourteen North Carolina school districts received recognition with either Trailblazer or Innovation HMI Awards.

Breakfast Trailblazer

Innovation in Nutrition Education Bertie County Schools Buncombe County Schools Haywood County Schools Jackson County Schools New Hanover County Schools Pitt County Schools

Innovation in the Preparation of School Meals Craven County Schools Elizabeth-City Pasquotank Public Schools Elkin City Schools Graham County Schools Hoke County Schools Yadkin County Schools

Small and/or Rural Lunch Trailblazer

As part of a cooperative agreement to develop and implement the USDA Food and Nutrition Service’s HMI Initiative, Action for Healthy Kids has worked to recognize and celebrate school districts across the country that have made operational changes to improve the nutritional quality of their school meals, as well as school districts who engage students and families in nutrition education and in the planning and preparation of nutritious school meals. Awardees will be recognized at the upcoming virtual HMI Summit in November.

HMI Awards were available in two categories: Trailblazer or Innovation. The Trailblazer Award Series highlights school districts paving the path with gradual changes in school menus to be consistent with the 2020-25 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, specifically for reducing sodium in school lunch and added sugars in school breakfast. Innovation Award Series highlights unique and innovative approaches not traditionally used in schools, as well as achievements school districts are making to engage students and families to offer nutritious meals. These school districts are working toward exceeding the school nutrition standards. School districts are eligible to apply for the Recognition Awards if they participate in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and/or School Breakfast Program (SBP). To learn more and view the full list of recipients of the HMI Awards, visit the HMI website.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Office of School Nutrition is the state agency in North Carolina administering the School Breakfast Program, National School Lunch Program, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, Special Milk Program, After School Snack Program, and Summer Nutrition (SUN Meal) Programs with federal assistance from USDA. Additional information regarding School and Summer Nutrition Programs in North Carolina can be found on the Office of School Nutrition website.

