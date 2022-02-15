Advanced Biofuels Canada welcomes new members, driving broader market access to Canada's sustainable low-carbon biofuels
Association’s new members assist in delivering decarbonization solutions to the worldVANCOUVER, CANADA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) announced today the addition of seven new companies to its membership. ABFC’s members - composed of producers, project developers, service providers, global distributors, and trading firms - work with the association to promote the role of energy-dense sustainable advanced biofuels in a net zero future.
“As Canada’s national industry association, we can clearly see our members’ significant impact on Northern American and global markets. They supply a range of low carbon products, provide technical expertise, and by making low carbon fuels widely available, play a key role in decarbonizing the energy and transportation sectors,” said ABFC President, Ian Thomson.
“Provincial and federal governments understand the range of environmental and economic benefits of non-fossil clean fuels. Advanced biofuels and renewable synthetic fuels are readily incorporated into existing vehicles and fuel infrastructure and are indispensable for the task of decarbonizing sectors with limited low-carbon fuel options.”
ABFC will be working to support the development objectives of these new members.
- Arbios is a joint venture between technology pioneers Licella and Canfor. Arbios uses Licella’s patented Cat-HTR™ platform to convert end-of-life wood and biomass into a sustainable bio-oil from which low-carbon transportation fuels and chemicals can be produced.
- bp is ABFC’s first refiner member. It is an integrated energy company, a leading marketer of sustainable aviation fuel globally and one of the largest suppliers of renewable natural gas to the U.S. transportation sector, through its joint ventures with Clean Energy Fuels and Aria Energy. bp’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get there.
- Braya Renewable Fuels owns the refinery in Come By Chance, Newfoundland, Canada which will produce Renewable Diesel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Braya is currently transforming the strategically located refinery and will produce over 14,0000 barrels per day. Braya is positioned to become a global leader in producing renewable fuels.
- Eco-Energy is an international biofuel marketing and logistics company with plant partnerships in the US and Canada. In addition to physical distribution of biofuels, Eco offers carbon solutions in solar, renewable feedstocks, and credit markets. Their customer-focused philosophy creates value-added solutions for a more stable, disciplined, and vertically integrated low-carbon energy supply chain.
- Gevo is a leading producer of energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons and renewable chemicals with a mission to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Using patented technology and sustainable feedstocks, Gevo produces drop-in transportation fuels such as renewable gasoline and sustainable aviation fuel, that when burned, can yield net-zero greenhouse gas emissions when measured across the full life cycle of the products.
- Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) is a leading merchant and processor of agricultural goods (including byproducts such as biofuels), leveraging its global reach and extensive asset network to serve customers and consumers around the world - safely, reliably, and responsibly. The company is active in over 100 countries and employs approximately 17,000 people. With activities that span the entire value chain, from farm to fork, LDC is committed to helping shape increasingly fair and sustainable food and agricultural supply chains, including through global action to reduce emissions in its own operations and wider value chains.
- StoneX, formerly known as INTL FCStone, is an institutional-grade financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global markets’ ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise.
The addition of bp to ABFC’s membership follows the association’s work to support refiners that are moving to incorporate low-carbon renewable content in their supply chains. “We’ve seen a tangible re-orientation in the refining sector as it pivots to use its deep expertise and resources to decarbonize liquid fuels. Our members are critical suppliers to the refined petroleum products sector, relative to their scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions reductions, and we anticipate increased collaboration with refiners and fuel suppliers that are deploying strategies to reach net-zero emissions,” observed Thomson.
“Alongside our full support for a GHG net-zero emission sector that drives rapid adoption of electrification, hydrogen, etc., we are working to ensure that the internal combustion engines in the market in the decades ahead are fueled by net-zero clean fuels. To hit our 2030 and 2050 goals, we must work on both paths. Canada has huge economic upside from new investments in clean fuels, as our recent capital projects survey revealed.”
Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels. Our members are global leaders in commercial production of advanced biofuels and renewable synthetic fuels, with over 15 billion litres of installed annual capacity worldwide. Our members include Canada’s leading advanced biofuels producers and technology innovators and are actively developing new clean liquid fuels production and distribution assets and operations in Canada. For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and our members, visit: www.advancedbiofuels.ca.
