Footsteps2Brilliance Launches Bilingual Core-Aligned Learning Routine™
Teachers using Footsteps2Brilliance are now able to identify each student’s areas of difficulty and assign targeted digital lessons to accelerate learning.
We’ve taken the guesswork out of what to assign and when to assign it to scaffold students and help them achieve academic outcomes in literacy.”D.C., WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic has interrupted critical classroom learning. More than ever before, teachers need to find and address the unique gaps in each child’s learning. To bridge the gaps, Footsteps2Brilliance now offers teachers the data and tools they need to target instruction and accelerate learning with the click of a button.
— Ilene Rosenthal
The Footsteps2Brilliance Bilingual Core-aligned Learning Routine™ allows teachers to seamlessly implement data-informed instruction aligned to their core curriculum. Teachers are able to identify each student’s areas of difficulty and easily assign targeted lessons, saving hours of time. With hundreds of proficiency-based lessons and assignments tailored to what teachers are already presenting in class, students receive the individualized attention they need to succeed.
“Integrating personalized instruction and practice into a student’s learning based on areas of difficulty is a real game-changer for teachers and students,” said Footsteps2Brilliance founder and CEO, Ilene Rosenthal. “We’ve taken the guesswork out of what to assign and when to assign it to scaffold students and help them achieve academic outcomes in literacy.”
As students progress through the program, teachers can easily pinpoint individual and shared areas of difficulty in their Classroom Dashboard. Assignment and growth reporting enables teachers to monitor the impact of their interventions.
As districts, schools, and teachers focus on eliminating learning gaps, Footsteps2Brilliance is evolving its resources so that teachers can be more effective while saving time. To learn more about the resources that Footsteps2Brilliance offers to accelerate early literacy, email support@footsteps2brilliance.com.
About Footsteps2Brilliance
Footsteps2Brilliance, Inc. is the breakthrough early learning platform that accelerates early literacy achievement by uniting the power of mobile gaming technology with the latest in cognitive research. Footsteps2Brilliance provides enticing, interactive, 24/7 learning experiences that digitally link school and home to give students the edge they need for success in school today and the world tomorrow.
Ilene Rosenthal
Footsteps2Brilliance
+1 202-338-1223
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other