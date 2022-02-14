Concierge Auctions Breaks Into Japanese Market with Auction of Two Turnkey Luxury Properties With Fuin Holdings

Discover the estate house near the highest point of the property, lovingly restored and renewed by renowned architect and interior designer André Fu. A hidden sanctuary beckons from the coveted Hiroo district of Tokyo. Tucked along an idyllic street, its monumental walls encase seven breathtaking luxury private residences in a nature-and light-filled escape.

We are absolutely thrilled with this opportunity to break into the Japanese luxury real estate market with properties of this caliber.” — Chad Roffers, President

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the debut of two luxury properties in Japan, growing the company’s global presence to 31 countries. Both properties, AMOMA Atami Estate House and AMOMA Hiroo, Residence 3, will auction in March in cooperation with Fuin Holdings and Crosspath Advisors Ltd. Atami Estate House, Never Before Listed for Sale, has a Pre-Sale Estimate of $15M–$30M, and Hiroo, Residence 3 is currently listed for $19M, with a Pre-Sale Estimate of $13M–$20M. Bidding is scheduled to be held March 25–30 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We are absolutely thrilled with this opportunity to break into the Japanese luxury real estate market with properties of this caliber—each are new product, turnkey, and come with the potential for further investment in the development,” stated Chad Roffers, president. “Not only is it the perfect venture for us to continue to grow and flex our global database reach, but also an exciting claim to yet another international market.”

AMOMA is a collection of superlative residential property developments that blend the comfort, intimacy and privacy of home with the very best of luxury hospitality. Created to stand above and apart from the conventions of Japan’s luxury real estate market, each AMOMA development is designed by world-leading architects, interior and landscape designers, and is replete with world-class services, travel and lifestyle experiences.

Atami Estate House:

Entirely unique in its immaculate balance between luxury and harmony with idyllic surroundings, every inch of Atami Estate Houses’s sprawling grounds have been meticulously designed with the expertise and attention of an incredible team. The Estate House near the highest point of the development, has been recently restored and renewed by renowned architect and interior designer André Fu, known for Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto, St. Regis Hong Kong, and the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok and is being brought to market for the very first time. A traditional tea house and incredible, mature Japanese gardens envelop the estate and make a seamless transition to its dining and wellness spaces. Owners of the Estate House will have preferred access to the dining and wellness spaces upon completion of Phase II of the development in 2024. Additional features include: restaurant and dining spaces designed and curated by the iconic Wonderwall studio; Bulthaup kitchens; a traditional Japanese Onsen-fed soaking tub; landscape design by award-winning Sola Associates featuring a koi pond; a swimming pool; a traditional tea house; a private, separate driveway and entrance from the rest of the development; access to all common areas; a confectionery counter; a thermal suite and sauna—located within the coveted Atami, just seven minutes to Atami Golf Club, and 1.5 hours to Tokyo.

“We feel that we have an exceptional product to offer—one rarely seen in this market—which makes this a unique opportunity to own in elite locations in Japan,” stated Fehon. “With an added bonus of no foreign ownership restrictions, AMOMA encompasses effortless luxury and offers services to non-resident foreign buyers to aid in setting up their lives here, aiming to make the process as seamless and stress-free as possible.”

Hiroo, Residence 3:

Residence 3 in the coveted Hiroo district of Tokyo is tucked along an idyllic street, its monumental walls encasing the AMOMA private residences in a nature-and light-filled escape. Residence 3 exudes effortless luxury, showcasing the finest in modern Japanese architecture and comes fully furnished. The minimalist yet enchanting ambiance of the residence is the combined vision of Wonderwall, the renowned Tokyo interior design firm, and Liaigre, famed French design house of haute couture interior furniture. With a lush communal garden at the front door, inside an impeccable residence awaits, designed to suit intimate formal entertaining to casual family gatherings. Additional features include: Bulthaup kitchen featuring fittings by Miele, Gaggenau and Dornbracht; a soapstone fireplace; oak flooring throughout; a primary suite with private bathroom and terrace; 24/7 concierge and maid service; an on-property private staff studio apartment; a private courtyard garden or “Tsubo Niwa” within the residence, created in partnership with Sora Botanical Garden and tailored to the resident; and a vibrant communal garden connecting each residence—surrounded by countless restaurants, high-end shopping, and museums and a mere 25 minutes to Haneda Airport.

AMOMA has partnered with Rolls Royce to create a fleet of bespoke Phantoms that make the transition from the moment residents step off the plane, to the sanctuary of their residence as comfortable as possible. Available any time, day or night—serviced by a team of highly trained chauffeurs ensures that each and every journey is as comfortable and relaxing as the time spent in the properties. Additionally, each resident of AMOMA Atami or AMOMA Hiroo will be provided with a VistaJet Silver membership valid for 12 months, with the AMOMA concierge team ready and available to coordinate travel itineraries every step of the way.

Both AMOMA properties are available for showings daily by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closings will result in new homes built for families in need.

Concierge Auctions offers commissions to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, virtual tours, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 44 U.S. states and 31 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.