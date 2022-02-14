STIP Amendment #8

Submit Release
The Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) is a financially constrained document that is required to show planned Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) expenditures for federal fiscal years 2020-2025. One of the requirements of funding any project with federal transportation funds is that each proposed regionally significant project or major change to program group size undergoes a public review and comment periodTherefore, additions or deletions to the STIP and certain changes to current projects or groupable programs in the STIP must meet this requirement before federal funds can be obligated. The project listing and program funding snapshots can be found by viewing Amendment 8 – Highways at the linbelow:

https://transportation.wv.gov/highways/Programming/STIP/Pages/amendments.aspx

If you require a printed copy, please contact Mrs. Gehan Elsayed at the address/number below. ​All written comments are to be received no later than March 4, 2022, and should be addressed to:

Gehan M Elsayed, Ph.D., P. E.

Deputy State Highway Engineer/

Chief Engineer of Programs and

Performance Management

West Virginia Division of Highways

1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East

Building 5, Room 152

Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430

Should you need additional information, please feel free to contact (304) 414-6912.​

