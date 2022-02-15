IPRO Announces Strong Growth in Financial Services Customers, Leading to Early Company Success in 2022
Ease of use and quick time to value for company’s eDiscovery and Legal Hold Solutions draws industry sector, other new customers to IPRO.
By tapping into IPRO, attorneys and paralegals have a solution they can use without having to be an eDiscovery specialist but provides the industrial strength to assess large amounts of data in house.”TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPRO, the market leader in predictive eDiscovery and Information Governance software solutions for corporations, government agencies, and legal partners, today announced strong customer growth in the financial services sector, as well as other industries, in the first month of 2022, setting the company up for record success.
— Dean Brown, CEO, IPRO
This growth has largely been driven by increased litigation in the financial services market that has necessitated a push toward automating Legal Hold to reduce the risk involved with managing this process manually. Some of IPRO’s newest customers include legal departments across all sectors of the financial services industry, including a global investment firm, a personal lending service, a private equity firm, and a regional bank.
Comprehensive cloud-based Legal Hold solutions from IPRO enable all organizations to automate this traditionally highly labor-intensive business process that’s often prone to manual errors that expose risk if not managed properly. The technology provides these organizations with a single, easy-to-use, platform to place data on legal hold across multiple different systems, as well as manage notifications, reminders, and keep tabs on custodians under hold that provides a quick time to value.
One of the new financial services Legal Hold customers remarked, “Our current Legal Hold process is entirely manual right now, so using IPRO will save us a lot of time and effort, while at the same time reducing legal risk for us, because our Legal Hold administration will be more accurate.”
Other new IPRO customers include legal departments across other industries that have chosen the company’s cloud-based eDiscovery solutions, as they seek to bring more processes in house to the reduce costs and risks associated with manual processes for eDiscovery.
“General counsel in legal departments are getting more pressure from their CEOs to reduce costs without increasing risk,” said Dean Brown, CEO, IPRO. “By tapping into IPRO eDiscovery and Legal Hold, they can equip their attorneys and paralegals with a solution they can easily use without having to be an eDiscovery specialist but provides the industrial strength they need to assess large amounts of data in house without increasing risk or costs.”
IPRO will showcase the benefits of all its eDiscovery, Legal Hold, and Information Governance solutions at Legalweek 2022 in New York, March 8-11, at booth 2126.
About IPRO – www.ipro.com
IPRO is reinventing the way organizations interact with their data. By transforming the EDRM and thinking “upstream”, we bring insight far earlier in the eDiscovery process, enabling teams inside and outside your organization to collaborate transparently at any stage, before data is even collected. By thinking about and interacting with your data differently, you’ll eliminate waste and reduce risk. We combine best-in-class governance and eDiscovery software with predictive analytics to give corporations, government agencies, law firms, and legal partners the most open and effective solution to data challenges. We bring you this power with an obsession on time-to-value and your success.
