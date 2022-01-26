AI Adoption in eDiscovery Report Finds Use to Ease Repetitive Work, Limited Acceptance for Analysis of Unstructured Data
Respondents use AI to streamline repetitive and review-based tasks, but don’t believe the technology can match human competency at every stage of eDiscovery.
It’s great to see how AI has been adopted in eDiscovery and is evolving in the industry.”TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPRO, the market leader in predictive eDiscovery and Information Governance software solutions for law firms, corporations, government agencies, and service providers, in conjunction with ZyLAB, an IPRO company, and ACEDS, has released the 2021 State of AI Adoption in eDiscovery , featuring in-depth analysis on how AI is deployed across the eDiscovery industry.
— Sarai Schubert, IPRO COO
The report found that 85% of respondents are using one or more AI solution to automate repetitive eDiscovery tasks, including entity search (77%) and foreign language extraction (61%). But it also revealed they are missing the boat on using AI effectively to analyze massive amounts of unstructured data in collaboration tools with sentiment analysis (35%) image classification (30%), and dark language detection (24%).
While these type of proactive AI tools allow eDiscovery practitioners to assess and review documents faster, they do require new ways of working that many respondents have yet to adopt.
The report describes the specific barriers eDiscovery specialists face with AI, as 53% of respondents stated they don’t believe that AI can reduce risk by improving quality of work and can’t match human competencies at every stage of eDiscovery.
The report surveyed 184 eDiscovery practitioners across law firms, service providers, corporate legal departments, and government entities in the fourth quarter of 2021. It also includes adoption findings for other AI applications, as well as describes the hype cycle for interest in other AI analytics tools in the eDiscovery industry.
“It’s great to see how AI has been adopted in eDiscovery and is evolving in the industry,” said Sarai Schubert, IPRO COO. “I’m looking forward to being a part of creating more innovative solutions, especially in upstream processes, that can make AI the standard for every case.”
