IPRO Acquires Amsterdam-based ZyLAB, Industry’s Most Advanced eDiscovery and Legal Hold SaaS Provider
Combined company to offer AI-driven, real-time hold-in-place and search-in-place eDiscovery and Information Governance Platform.
With this acquisition, we are better positioned to deliver upstream solutions to help our clients and partners manage the risks and costs associated with their unstructured data and legal discovery.”TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combined company to offer AI-driven, real-time hold-in-place and search-in-place eDiscovery and Information Governance Platform.
— Dean Brown, CEO, IPRO
IPRO, the market leader in predictive eDiscovery and Information Governance software solutions for corporations, government agencies, and legal partners, is proud to announce the acquisition of ZyLAB, creators of the ZyLAB ONE and ZyLAB Legal Hold products. The combination provides IPRO’s clients with extended capabilities in legal hold automation, advanced analytics, and cloud capabilities.
ZyLAB’s fully automated notifications and custodian acknowledgements mitigate against accidental data loss and evidence spoliation. With this acquisition, IPRO now delivers early data assessment (EDA) with real-time, hold-in-place data preservation. This simplifies legal and compliance processes, resulting in the seamless automation of organizational information governance.
“This is a truly exciting next step for IPRO and our customers,” said Dean Brown, CEO of IPRO. “Joining forces with the incredible team of people at ZyLAB enables us to provide uniquely innovative product capabilities AND expand our geographic footprint in Europe and the UK. With this acquisition, we are even better positioned to deliver upstream solutions to help our clients and partners manage the risks and costs associated with the continued growth of their unstructured data and legal discovery costs.”
According to the 2021 Market Guide for E-Discovery Solutions, Gartner found that “Organizations are using e-discovery software vendor and service provider offerings that “extend left” in the Electronic Discovery Reference Model to establish proactive information governance.” Integrating ZyLAB’s best-of-breed Legal Hold and analytics solutions directly within the IPRO governance and eDiscovery platform will provide clients with the most flexible, scalable, and powerful Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) workflow in the legal industry.
“Founded in 1983, ZyLAB’s software has been battled tested in some of the largest corporate fraud investigations and government inquiries and was deployed during the historic international war crime tribunals. ZyLAB has been working on large scale Data Science in eDiscovery, especially with the contributions of Professor Johannes (Jan) Scholtes, who has been involved with the company since 1988,” said ZyLAB CEO, Dennis van der Veeke. “We chose IPRO, after considering all major players on the market, because of its commitment to innovation, security, and customer success.”
In Europe, ZyLAB will continue operations using the well-respected and recognized ZyLAB brand. As a Netherlands registered corporation, ZyLAB will continue to respect all EU’s rules regarding data jurisdiction and sovereignty, for on-premises software and cloud-based or hosted solutions. ZyLAB key product development will remain based in The Netherlands, and all European sales and support operations will remain unchanged.
ParkerGale Capital, a Chicago-based investment firm that acquired IPRO in 2017, provided new capital to execute on the ZyLAB acquisition. Marks Baughan served as exclusive financial advisor to ZyLAB and IPRO. DLA Piper served as legal advisor to ZyLAB, while Kirkland & Ellis and De Brauw served as legal advisors to IPRO.
This is IPRO’s third major investment in recent years. Its earlier acquisitions include NetGovern, an Information Governance solution, and inData, a trial and deposition management solution. The result is an industry-leading solution for customers combining AI powered information governance, legal hold, and eDiscovery solutions.
RELEASE CONTACTS
Beckie Schuerenberg
press@iprotech.com
Reyndert Coppelmans
reyndert.coppelmans@zylab.com
About IPRO – www.ipro.com
IPRO is reinventing the way organizations interact with their data. By transforming the EDRM and thinking “upstream”, we bring insight far earlier in the eDiscovery process, enabling teams inside and outside your organization to collaborate transparently at any stage, before data is even collected. By thinking about and interacting with your data differently, you’ll eliminate waste and reduce risk. We combine best-in-class governance and eDiscovery software with predictive analytics to give corporations, government agencies, law firms, and legal partners the most open and effective solution to data challenges. We bring you this power with an obsession on time-to-value and your success.
About ZyLAB – www.zylab.com
ZyLAB ONE eDiscovery uses Artificial Intelligence and Data Science tools to facilitate fact-finding missions through large or small electronic datasets related to the business-critical projects of governmental agencies, law firms, and companies of any size. Recognized as “leader” in Gartner’s latest Magic Quadrant for eDiscovery Software, it is also ranked #1 for complete EDRM eDiscovery. ZyLAB ONE eDiscovery is deployed in-house on-premises or in the Cloud (Azure, AWS, private cloud) and also available in a Software-as-a-Services model.
About ParkerGale – www.parkergale.com
ParkerGale Capital is a private equity firm based in Chicago that invests in founder-owned technology companies and corporate carve-outs where the firm's operating resources can have a meaningful impact on the outcome. ParkerGale also hosts the Private Equity FunCast available on iTunes, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.
Follow IPRO on Social:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ipro-tech
Twitter: https://twitter.com/IPRO_LLC
Gartner, Market Guide for E-Discovery Solutions, Michael Hoeck, 7 April 2021
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Beckie Schuerenberg
IPRO
+1 773-354-5174
email us here