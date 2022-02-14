Viveka Leads with Love as Workplace Dynamics Change
Viveka is a service provider and online coaching platform with the mission of creating greater people and performance potential.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a service provider and online coaching platform with the mission of creating greater people and performance potential, Viveka continuously monitors the trends that affect how we work, grow and prosper. Those in the HR and coaching community know that work and life is fundamentally changing - not just this year, but likely for generations to come. Employees are now deciding where and how they want to expand their careers, and in the process, forcing prospective employers to shift how they’re organizing their operations, recruitment and retention practices.
Caring leadership, work hour flexibility, whole body wellness, thoughtful creativity, and a clear pathway to doing work people love are some of the elements of the changing dynamics of the workplace. And, while automation and AI become more mainstream and foundational elements of an effective HR department, companies are also becoming more purpose and people-driven.
Human capital consulting firm, Korn Ferry, has termed this “a new era of humanity,” while the Harvard Business Review has identified the following 11 overarching trends in the workplace:
1. Fairness and equity as defining issues
2. Regular vaccine testing vs. mandate
3. Shortening work week vs. increasing compensation
4. Increasing employee turnover with hybrid/remote work
5. Automation of managerial tasks to allow for more personal human interaction
6. Remote automation tools will also measure performance
7. Some will return to the office full-time
8. Wellness will become an essential metric for employee performance
9. The C-Suite will become more purpose-driven
10. Sitting is the new smoking
11. DEI will require greater intervention in a hybrid world
All of this points to a greater need to balance technology tools with people-first outcomes. There is a greater focus on retaining top talent and keeping them healthy and at peak performance, as well as meeting their needs for work flexibility and work-life balance.
VIVEKA LEADS WITH PEOPLE GROWTH AND POTENTIAL
Viveka has indeed been at the intersection of people and technology by offering automated coaching and learning and development solutions for companies. Our mission is to provide a self-directed, turnkey platform that allows experts and coaches to connect with corporations to support their employee wellness, training, leadership and performance needs. Our platform also includes virtual communication, program progress and performance tracking capabilities. But, most importantly, we value the people who provide coaching services and training knowledge to foster their clients’ personal and professional growth. Our coaches are committed to helping clients break through emotional and mental obstacles, learn new skills, create greater balance and infinite potential for the next stage of work or personal life. Their services help companies transform their workplace dynamics to adapt to the new era of humanity.
We will host a webinar with coaches to show how they can best utilize the platform on March 1, 2022 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET. Those interested can register in advance.
V-Corp was launched in August 2021 and their enterprise team is actively scheduling demos with mid-size companies in the U.S. and globally. Interested companies can request a demo at sales@viveka.world.
V-Coach, Viveka’s coaching solution, launched in October 2020 and is now the world’s largest coaching platform. Coaches and individuals seeking coaching services can sign up for free.
Click to learn more about Viveka, V-Corp and V-Coach.
