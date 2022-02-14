Judicial Branch Education launches its first Blended Training for Trainers

Training for Trainers is back and has been completely re-vamped! A group of sixteen Judicial Branch staff members were the first to go through the new blended curriculum which uses a combination of learning environments and modes of instruction. Self-paced online modules, live online instruction, and classroom learning events made this a highly interactive and innovative training.

This blended approach, which is spread over a four week period, helps to engage various learning styles and no longer requires participants to travel to Lincoln for a four day in-person training making it more accessible to more people.

Training for Trainers (T4T) is designed for management team members, staff mentors, and leaders who want to understand curriculum development, improve their presentation skills, and volunteer to train classes offered by Judicial Branch Education.

This year, three more T4T classes will be held and a total of 76 employees will be trained by year-end. The recent graduates included staff from Administration, Probation and the Courts.

Photo:

Front row: Emily Melcher, Valorie Bendixen, Melissa Hoffer, and Becky Hoaglund

Back row: Joseph Waterman, Michael Miller, Brandon Jerred, Joni Roberts, Alex Miles, Kayla Krance, Cameron Cardwell, Sarah Acri, Michelle Stieren, Erika Lopez-Carter, Sara Hjorth-Ijames, and Heather Benson