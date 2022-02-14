Submit Release
News Search

There were 431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,459 in the last 365 days.

Judicial Branch Education launches its first Blended Training for Trainers

Training for Trainers is back and has been completely re-vamped! A group of sixteen Judicial Branch staff members were the first to go through the new blended curriculum which uses a combination of learning environments and modes of instruction. Self-paced online modules, live online instruction, and classroom learning events made this a highly interactive and innovative training.

This blended approach, which is spread over a four week period, helps to engage various learning styles and no longer requires participants to travel to Lincoln for a four day in-person training making it more accessible to more people.

Training for Trainers (T4T) is designed for management team members, staff mentors, and leaders who want to understand curriculum development, improve their presentation skills, and volunteer to train classes offered by Judicial Branch Education.

This year, three more T4T classes will be held and a total of 76 employees will be trained by year-end. The recent graduates included staff from Administration, Probation and the Courts.

Photo: 

Front row: Emily Melcher, Valorie Bendixen, Melissa Hoffer, and Becky Hoaglund

Back row: Joseph Waterman, Michael Miller, Brandon Jerred, Joni Roberts, Alex Miles, Kayla Krance, Cameron Cardwell, Sarah Acri, Michelle Stieren, Erika Lopez-Carter, Sara Hjorth-Ijames, and Heather Benson

You just read:

Judicial Branch Education launches its first Blended Training for Trainers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.