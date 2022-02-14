Clean Group becomes a leading commercial cleaning & covid-19 cleaning company in Sydney NSW

commercial cleaning company logo covid cleaner in medical centre covid cleaners in Sydney working 24/7 covid cleaner working in medical centre

February 15, 2022 -- Clean Group becomes a leading covid-19 cleaning company in Sydney NSW

It all started a couple of years back when the coronavirus hit Australia. Everything was going smoothly for Clean Group, a leading commercial cleaning services provider at the time. However, things changed drastically as most of the company’s clients decided to temporarily shut their operations due to the ongoing pandemic and covid-19 concerns. Once a top cleaning company in Sydney was then on the verge of shutting down and had only two options. They could either go down silently like many other cleaning companies in the region or they could adapt themselves to fit the new normal.

Sydney’s most trusted cleaning services company obviously chose the second option, which is why it has now evolved to become one of the top covid cleaning services providers in the region. Here’s how it happened, explains Suji Siv, founder and CEO of Clean Group.

Transforming into a major covid cleaning company was not easy

“It was certainly not easy. Going down was the easiest option, of course. But, the team decided otherwise. Though the demand for conventional cleaning was dropping as most of the businesses were forced to shut their doors because of the pandemic woes, a new kind of cleaning demand started emerging soon. This was from essential businesses like groceries stores and medical facilities looking to get their premises disinfected for covid-19. And because Clean Group already had a good experience in disinfection cleaning as well as the resources and a team, the company started offering covid cleaning services to those businesses,” said Suji Siv.

In the start, they were providing regular cleaning and disinfection services to one or two local stores and clinics to help contain the virus and limit its spread in commercial premises. But, as more businesses heard of this service and the word got out, they soon started receiving more requests. “There was a time when the company was receiving more requests than it could possibly cater to,” added Suji Siv.

This was when the company CEO, Suji Siv, decided to start upgrading.

Clean Group shifted focus to covid-19 cleaning & disinfecting services

“The changes were applied in steps, with each change and its response closely monitored. First, the website was updated to focus more on covid cleaning and let the businesses know that the company was providing complete covid-19 cleaning services in Sydney.” At the time, Clean Group was working with a staff of some 20 cleaners, while about 10 of their workers had already left because of the pandemic concerns. “The most difficult thing was to find and train cleaners for covid-19 cleaning.”

They started slow and were training cleaners on a daily basis and in accordance with the guidelines of the health department. In fact, they also made arrangements for their cleaners to complete the covid cleaning training and certification of concerning authorities. The result was a team of 50+ professional and trained covid-19 cleaners in just about six months, who were ready to offer quality-driven covid disinfection services to hundreds of local businesses all over NSW.

Clean Group is now a prominent provider of COVID Disinfection in Sydney NSW

In the last couple of years, Clean Group has achieved tremendous success. “It is even better than before,” according to the company CEO. Their team is bigger than it has ever been. The cleaners are all using high-tech equipment including the world-class electrostatic disinfection technology for covid-19 cleaning. They now have more clients than ever before. The commercial cleaning business has also picked up as most of the company’s earlier clients are returning back as covid lockdown restrictions across the state are easing.

“But, it is not the time to become careless,” warns the Clean Group owner. COVID-19 is not completely gone. In fact, it is back in the form of a new variant. The so-called Omicron variant of covid is already here and ready to affect people as they return back to work. Businesses that have already reopened or are looking to re-open their facilities in the coming days must strictly follow the covid cleaning rules of the state. Workplaces should be routinely disinfected for the virus and to limit contamination. If a confirmed or suspected case of covid-19 is found, it should be immediately reported to authorities and the place should be closed for disinfecting before it could be opened again for the public.

Hire Clean Group for best-in-class covid disinfection services

Clean Group offers a complete range of covid-19 cleaning and disinfection services to all kinds of commercial properties in Sydney CBD and NSW regions. Their clients include retail stores, offices, gyms, schools, childcare centres, warehouses, churches, hospitals, residential complexes, and more. They also offer covid disinfection services for vehicles, both private and commercial, to keep people safe from catching the infection when ride-sharing or carpooling. Their services include complete covid disinfection, deep cleaning and full covid decontamination. Different services are designed for different situations and the cleaners are trained to offer customised services after analysing the particular needs of a client. They also offer free covid cleaning consultation and quotation on call.

Booking a covid cleaning service in Sydney from Clean Group is easy. Potential clients can use the company website to send their requirements or call their 24/7 sales team to get an instant quote on call. Yes, the company is operating 24/7 and offering emergency covid cleaning services all days of the week, including holidays and weekends.