Solifi contract renewed by Exeter Finance

Leading indirect auto finance provider extends Solifi’s Originations software agreement.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi™, a leading provider of mission-critical software for the secured finance industry, announced today that Exeter Finance extended its agreement to use the Solifi (formerly IDS and White Clarke Group) platform in more than 11,000 U.S. auto dealerships. Exeter Finance first selected Solifi Originations software in 2013 for its ability to efficiently process high volumes of loan applications, which has grown to more than 500,000 per month.

“We extended our relationship with Solifi because its technology platform is able to scale to meet our business needs, and Solifi continues to invest and deliver industry-leading auto finance software,” said Michele Rodgers, Exeter’s chief information officer. “We are pleased to renew this strategic partnership, and we look forward to continued innovation in support of our future business needs.”

Exeter Finance, an indirect auto finance company based in Irving, Tex., partners with auto dealers throughout the country to make vehicle ownership a reality for consumers. Building personal relationships and providing the highest level of service to dealers and customers has contributed to the company’s success since its founding in 2006.

“We are proud to extend our relationship with Exeter Finance,” said David Hamilton, CEO of Solifi. “It is our goal to deliver solutions to our customers that respond to the ever-changing business and market needs quickly, supporting their ability to grow.”

Growth, operational efficiency, and service excellence in a competitive market are at the heart of Solifi product innovation. Solifi Originations software offers automotive finance lenders a digitally focused platform that accelerates applications, automates deals, and creates better customer experiences.

About Solifi

IDS, William Stucky & Associates, and White Clarke Group are now Solifi, delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. At Solifi, we believe that commerce is only as strong as the system it runs on. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.