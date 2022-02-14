Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Athens
Athens City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Brown
Nicole K. Hance, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Butler
Marshall High School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Carroll
Carrollton Exempted Village School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Clark
Cliff Park High School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Clermont
New Richmond Exempted Village School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Village of New Richmond
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Crawford
Buckeye Central Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Cuyahoga
Cleveland College Preparatory School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Community Partnership on Aging
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
East Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Fairview Park City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio College Preparatory School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Connections Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Orange Village
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Shaker Heights City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Stepstone Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Erie
Vermilion Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Franklin
Academy for Urban Scholars
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Brandi F. Spitler, D.O.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Bridge Gate Community School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Columbus Bilingual Academy-North
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Columbus Collegiate Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Columbus Collegiate Academy West
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Great River Connections Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Megan B. Schabbing, M.D.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
North Woods Career Prep High School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Patriot Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
South Columbus Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
United Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
United Preparatory Academy East
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hamilton
Sycamore Community City School District
FFR
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hardin
Goshen Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Knox
Knox County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
Lakeland Community College
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Village of Grand River
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lorain Bilingual Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lucas
Anthony Wayne Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
ROBERT L. CLOSS, PHD
MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Mahoning
Jackson-Milton Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Youngstown Academy of Excellence
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Youngstown Central Area Community Improvement Corporation
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Marion
Elgin Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Montgomery
Liberty High School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Northmont City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Shared Resource Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Richland
Foundation Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ross
Village of Adelphi
FFR IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Canton City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Osnaburg Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Plain Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit
Main Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Stephanie A. Sedlak, C.N.M.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Tuscarawas
Buckeye Joint Vocational School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
