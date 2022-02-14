For Immediate Release:

February 14, 2022

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Athens Athens City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Brown Nicole K. Hance, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Butler Marshall High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Carroll Carrollton Exempted Village School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Clark Cliff Park High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Clermont New Richmond Exempted Village School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Village of New Richmond IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Crawford Buckeye Central Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Cuyahoga Cleveland College Preparatory School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Community Partnership on Aging 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 East Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Fairview Park City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio College Preparatory School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio Connections Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Orange Village 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Shaker Heights City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Stepstone Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Erie Vermilion Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Franklin Academy for Urban Scholars IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Brandi F. Spitler, D.O. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Bridge Gate Community School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Columbus Bilingual Academy-North IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Columbus Collegiate Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Columbus Collegiate Academy West IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Great River Connections Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Megan B. Schabbing, M.D. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 North Woods Career Prep High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Patriot Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 South Columbus Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 United Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 United Preparatory Academy East IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton Sycamore Community City School District FFR 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hardin Goshen Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Knox Knox County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lake Lakeland Community College IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Village of Grand River 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lorain Bilingual Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lucas Anthony Wayne Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 ROBERT L. CLOSS, PHD MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning Jackson-Milton Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Youngstown Academy of Excellence IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Youngstown Central Area Community Improvement Corporation IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Marion Elgin Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Montgomery Liberty High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Northmont City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Shared Resource Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Richland Foundation Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ross Village of Adelphi FFR IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Canton City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Osnaburg Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Plain Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Main Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Stephanie A. Sedlak, C.N.M. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Tuscarawas Buckeye Joint Vocational School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov