Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 15, 2022

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

February 14, 2022                                                                 

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Athens

Athens City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Brown

Nicole K. Hance, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Butler

Marshall High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Carroll

Carrollton Exempted Village School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Clark

Cliff Park High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Clermont

New Richmond Exempted Village School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of New Richmond

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Crawford

Buckeye Central Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Cleveland College Preparatory School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Community Partnership on Aging

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

East Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Fairview Park City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio College Preparatory School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Connections Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Orange Village

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Shaker Heights City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Stepstone Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Erie

Vermilion Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Academy for Urban Scholars

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Brandi F. Spitler, D.O.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Bridge Gate Community School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Columbus Bilingual Academy-North

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Columbus Collegiate Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Columbus Collegiate Academy West

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Great River Connections Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Megan B. Schabbing, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

North Woods Career Prep High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Patriot Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

South Columbus Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

United Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

United Preparatory Academy East

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Sycamore Community City School District

 FFR

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hardin

Goshen Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Knox County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Lakeland Community College

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of Grand River

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lorain Bilingual Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

Anthony Wayne Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

ROBERT L. CLOSS, PHD

 MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Jackson-Milton Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Youngstown Academy of Excellence

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Youngstown Central Area Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Marion

Elgin Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

Liberty High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Northmont City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Shared Resource Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Richland

Foundation Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ross

Village of Adelphi

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Canton City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Osnaburg Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Plain Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Main Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Stephanie A. Sedlak, C.N.M.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Buckeye Joint Vocational School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

You just read:

