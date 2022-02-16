Atlanta Visionary Publishes Motivational Book of Empowering Truths
Author Khari Sekou I wrote ‘111 Timeless Truths’ to offer food for thought and a positive perspective for those struggling with difficulties
Khari Sekou I is a visionary dedicated to spreading Truth and helping his readers succeed in their various endeavors by adding value to their lives. Sekou published "111 Timeless Truths," a self-help, book that empowers readers and encourages them to believe that anything is possible.
“The Truth is the Truth,” said Sekou. “When you hear Truths, they resonate in your soul, and by accepting Truths, we make wiser decisions.”
“111 Timeless Truths” helps readers struggling to find peace, happiness, and positivity. Within each chapter, Sekou offers meaningful insights that can help readers change their behavior and habits. With his book, Sekou hopes to inspire others to accept these timeless truths, act on them, and in turn, remarkable change will happen.
Sekou argues that “I think we all need positivity,” the quotes and ideas in this book can help people see things from another perspective. Sometimes that's all we need to turn things around and with this positive mindset, you can and will accomplish your goals.
“111 Timeless Truths” By Khari Sekou I Available at the Barnes & Noble Press.
About the author
Khari Sekou I is a visionary, gifted speaker, entrepreneur, martial artist, producer, and composer residing in Atlanta, GA. While this is his first book, he has several projects, compositions, and entrepreneurial ventures that have previously been released. He focuses his energy on leadership roles and is an active member of his community. Due to his communication skills and positive messages, he is an in-demand public speaker. To find out more, please visit Sekou’s website: www.111timelesstruths.com.
