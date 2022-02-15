Stationary Fuel Cell Market Size & Share Estimated to Reach USD 1.6 Billion by 2030: Fatpos Global

Stationary Fuel Cell Market to surpass USD 1.6 billion by 2031 from USD 0.43 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 23.8% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Stationary Fuel Cell Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 23.8% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, Fuel cells produce heat and water while generating electricity from fuels such as methanol and natural gas. The type of fuel required for operations is determined not only by the membrane type but also by the catalyst type utilized in the fuel cell. Some proton-exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells require pure hydrogen to operate, while others are fuel-flexible, allowing users to operate them more easily. Phosphoric acid fuel cells (PACs), solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), alkaline fuel cells (AFCs), and direct methanol fuel cells (DMFCs) are examples of fuel cells that can function without pure hydrogen.

“Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, and China are among the largest investors in fuel cell technology and improvements. In 2021, the US Department of Energy announced a USD 39 million investment in fuel cell technology. Similarly, the HyLAW EU Project, which sought to identify and remove legal and administrative hurdles to the deployment of hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen applications in Europe, brought together 23 countries. In January 2017, HyLAW began operations in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, France, and Spain. The majority of commercial R&D efforts are concentrated on the development and advancement of fuel cell-powered cars, which is likely to open up new market prospects.

Global Stationary Fuel Cell: Key Players

• Ballard Power Systems (Canada)

• Cummins (US)

• SFC Energy (Germany)

• Bloom Energy (US)

• Plug Power (US)

• Fuel Cell Energy (US)

• Horizon Fuel Cells

• Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

• Intelligent Energy

• Fuel Cell Energy

However, research and development activities relating to utilities and UAVs for the defense sector, as well as portable power generation units, have expanded significantly in recent years. The increased attention of governments throughout the world on the use of sustainable energy sources has increased overall investments in fuel cell-based electricity generation. As a result, the increased investment improves the current and future growth of the innovations in fuel cells market.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Stationary Fuel Cell Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. by application into transport, portable, and stationary applications, by the end-user into fuel cell vehicles, utilities, and defense, by type into Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), Alkaline Fuel Cell (AFC), and Microbial Fuel Cell (MFC). Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Stationary Fuel Cell Segments:

By application

• Transport

• Portable

vstationary applications

By End-user

• fuel cell vehicles

• utilities

• defense

By type

• Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

• Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)

• Alkaline Fuel Cell (AFC)

• Microbial Fuel Cell (MFC)

