Williston Barracks/Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1000885
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet/Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 2/14/22 at 0350 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bolton Valley
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Assault on Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: Jasiah Fay
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ithaca, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 14, 2022 at approximately 0350 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the Bolton Valley Resort in the Town of Bolton for a report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers located Jasiah Fay (22) of Ithaca, NY banging on several doors of resort guests and acting in a threatening manner. Troopers attempted to place Fay under arrest for disorderly conduct, at which point he physically resisted. After a brief struggle, Fay was taken into custody without further incident or injury. Fay was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing and later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on April 12, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/12/22 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111