Williston Barracks/Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1000885

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet/Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 2/14/22 at 0350 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bolton Valley

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Assault on Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: Jasiah Fay

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ithaca, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 14, 2022 at approximately 0350 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the Bolton Valley Resort in the Town of Bolton for a report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers located Jasiah Fay (22) of Ithaca, NY banging on several doors of resort guests and acting in a threatening manner. Troopers attempted to place Fay under arrest for disorderly conduct, at which point he physically resisted. After a brief struggle, Fay was taken into custody without further incident or injury. Fay was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing and later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on April 12, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/12/22 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.