Satellite Communication (Satcom) Market is expected to project a notable USD 84 Billion in 2030

Satellite Communication (Satcom) Market to surpass USD 84 billion by 2031 from USD 21.43 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 13.8% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Satellite Communication (Satcom) Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 84 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 20.1% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, The increased use of electronically guided phased antennas for platforms such as commercial vehicles, military vehicles, trains, and boats has resulted from increased demand for communication on-the-move (OTM) solutions (ESPA). Even when platforms such as military vehicles, trains, or boats are in motion, these antennas can track and maintain satellite links. In this phased array for OTM, hybrid beam steering is used, both electrically for elevation and mechanically for azimuth. Because the steering of an antenna terminal is so important in gaining a satellite link, ESPA is utilized to prevent mechanical motion.

“One of the smallest 2-way satellite communication devices is a portable SATCOM terminal, often known as a satellite communicator or hotspot. The device collects location data using an inbuilt GPS chip. When the SEND is activated, this data is sent through commercial satellites to a commercial monitoring agency, which then passes it on to the relevant reacting agency. Participants in activities such as hiking, mountain biking, climbing, sailing, and flying are typical users/purchasers of these gadgets. It's also beneficial to individuals who operate in remote locations (loggers, foresters, geologists, fisheries, and wildlife staff). Sending pre-programmed messages and breadcrumb tracking using Google Earth are two other options. Some contemporary devices support two-way satellite communication..”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Satellite Communication (Satcom): Key Players

• SES S.A.

• Viasat, Inc.

• Intelsat

• Telesat

• EchoStar Corporation

• L3 Technologies, Inc.

• Thuraya Telecommunications Company

• SKY Perfect JSAT Group

• GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS

• Cobham Limited

SATCOM refers to the method of sending data from one location to another via a satellite orbiting the Earth. Telecommunication is the most prevalent application for satellites. SATCOM is used for mobile applications such as communication with ships, aircraft, vehicles, hand-held terminals, and transmission of TV and radio. Satellite communication is the transmission of signals via a satellite in the form of a beam of modulated waves between the transmitter and reception antenna. These signals are amplified and delivered back to the earth's surface reception antenna. In remote locations, satellite communication (SATCOM) is also critical for improving communication technology infrastructure.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Satellite Communication (Satcom) Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market by solution into Products and Services, by the platform into Portable, Land Mobile, Land Fixed, Airborne, and Maritime. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Satellite Communication (Satcom) Segments:

By solution

• Products

• Services

By platform

• Portable

• Land Mobile

• Land Fixed

• Airborne

• Maritime

