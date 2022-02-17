Ulatus Launches a Smart Dashboard for Seamless Client Experience.
The leading provider of language solutions elevates client experience quality by simplifying the order management system for its users with a smart dashboard
We have always highly valued our clients and believed in building an everlasting relationship with them by delivering top-notch client experience.”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In addition to delivering top-quality language solutions, Ulatus is striving to provide effortless user experience by allowing clients to access, track, and manage all their order and payment-related information on a smart dashboard called Ulatus MyPage.
— Shilpa Mittal, CEO, Ulatus
Ulatus MyPage helps the clients in tracking and placing their orders, initiating the task once the quote is approved, tracking payments and deadlines directly from their account, viewing the history of projects and inquiries, requesting revisions directly from their account, etc. It also assists multiple users of the client's organization in accessing all the old quotes, completed project files, etc., without any interventions.
Shilpa Mittal, CEO of Ulatus, said, "At Ulatus, we constantly work to ensure that our clients' interaction with our brand is effortless. To ensure the best client experience, we have launched a smart dashboard. It is a unified platform where our clients can easily access all the information regarding their orders and payments within minutes. We have always highly valued our clients and believed in building an everlasting relationship with them by delivering top-notch client experience."
About Ulatus
Since its inception in 2005, Ulatus has become one of the world's foremost language solutions providers. With Localize to Globalize as their motto, they endeavor to 'go beyond' mere language translation in supporting brands to build a strong local presence. Ulatus goes the extra mile to solve the problems clients face and has developed a host of innovative technology platforms to make all its operations smooth and highly efficient. Ulatus is among the 1% of translation companies in the world to be ISO 17100:2015 certified.
