Corporate Assessment Services Market to Witness Impressive Growth USD 6,366.6 Mn By 2030 | CAGR of 6.7%| Fatpos Global

Global Corporate Assessment Services market to surpass USD 6,366.6 Mn by 2030 from USD 3,357.1 Mn in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.7% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Corporate Assessment Services Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 6,366.6 million by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 6.7% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the expansion of the online corporate assessment market is anticipated to be driven by an increase of focus on the evaluation of the applicant on different parameters, technological developments, and a growing focus on efficiencies and costs associated with the recruitment process. The growing popularity of gamification and consciousness about brain awareness are the main factors that create opportunities for market operators to build a strong client base.

“The expansion of the online corporate assessment market is anticipated to be driven by an increase of focus on the evaluation of the applicant on different parameters, technological developments and a growing focus on efficiencies and costs associated with the recruitment process.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Corporate Assessment Services Market: Key Players

• DDI

• HireVue

• Aspiring Minds

• Arctic Shores Limited

• SHL

• Mettl Online Assessment

• IBM Corporation

• Development Dimensions International, Inc.

• Korn Ferry

• AON PLC

• Birkman International, Inc.

Companies utilize online corporate evaluation services to evaluate and train staff. Various key players provide solutions which allow companies to assess an applicant on the basis of different parameters. In different areas, the online market for corporate evaluation services will increase at a high rate during the prediction period. Several new players appear in the market and the competition is increasing.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Corporate Assessment Services market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by service into Entrance Assessment Services, Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services, Certification Assessment, Pre-Employment Assessment Service, and Development Assessment Service, by product Type into Psychometric Test, Aptitude Tests, Coding Tests, and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Corporate Assessment Services Market Segments

By Product Type:

• Psychometric Test

• Aptitude Tests

• Coding Tests

• Others

By Service

• Entrance Assessment Services

• Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

• Certification Assessment

• Pre-Employment Assessment Service

• Development Assessment Service

