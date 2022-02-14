Anne Reid Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BEDFORD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our brain is our greatest asset and our greatest liability.

As human beings, our primitive brain is programmed to ensure our species survives. Our higher-level brain has creative ideas, makes plans, and wants to achieve lofty goals.

These two brain functions are frequently in conflict: our brain can disincentivize us to do the uncomfortable things we said we were going to do to achieve our dreams.

We can spend our life avoiding fear and discomfort or we can push through, be uncomfortable, embrace failure, and create the life we want.

Motivation is what gets us to override our primal brain and achieve our dreams.

Anne Reid is here to help you activate your motivation manage your primitive brain.

Coaching helps people access the higher functioning parts of the brain and to recognize when they are reverting back to the part of the brain that will do anything to avoid discomfort. And uncertainty. Anne helps her clients access their choices, recognize their self-defeating patterns, and train their higher-level brain to work for them.

“It's about helping people move from surviving to thriving through life,” says Anne. “You have one life to live. Make it joyful!” “My goal as a coach is to help you dare to dream big, commit to take action, and keep moving towards your goal(s) even when every cell in your body is screaming ‘I can’t!’”

Anne says her ideal coaching client is a person who is ready to deal with the pain or dissatisfaction in their life. Generally, these clients have tried on their own and have repeatedly failed. They need someone who is available to support, teach, and motivate them.

With a strong mix of honesty, encouragement and accountability, Anne focuses on her clients’ top priorities and helps create effective strategies to get them there.

“I’m an accountability partner: I ask hard questions; I call people on their nonsense; and I teach them skills,” says Anne. “My first coach told me, ‘You will find that the people you trust are the people who tell you what you don't want to hear. I believe if people aren't honest with you or think you're not being honest with yourself and don't call you on it, it's really a disservice. This can be done kindly and sternly depending on what style the person needs or can hear. As a coach, I very much try to say things in a way that my client can hear them.”

Anne says she’s most proud when her clients discover their Aha! moment. Their pain point has been eliminated and they are happy to have accomplished something.

“People become more of who they want to be and can be, but may not have believed they could be,” says Anne. “I get to watch them take their first step towards freedom.”

Close Up Radio will feature Anne Reid in an interview with Jim Masters on February 16th at 1pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on February 23rd at 1pm EST

For more information, visit www.reidcoaching.com