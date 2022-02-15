Wound Dressing Market to surpass USD 11,975.2 Million by 2031 Growth Analysis, Share, Market size, Growth Strategy

Global Wound Dressing Market to surpass USD 11,975.2 Mn by 2030 from USD 6,273.3 Mn in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2019-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Global Wound Dressing Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2018 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 11,975.2 million by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 5.9% between 2019 to 2030. The main factors that enhance the growth of the global advanced wound care are increasing geriatric population, increasing number of diabetes patients worldwide, increasing incidence of wound ulcer and surgical wounds, increasing research and development activities, the launch of new advanced wound therapies, favorable reimbursement scenario, and technological innovation in Wound Dressing products Due to the growing prevalence of diabetes-related ulcers, pressure ulcers, obesity, aging population, and venous leg ulcers, and the growing need for creative & innovative wound dressings for the treatment of such wounds, the Wound Dressing industry is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period.

“During these days the growing prevalence of diabetes causing diabetes foot ulcers is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global Wound Dressing management market. Increasing volume of surgeries; an increasing number of road accidents; a rise in the number of cases of burns; an increased incidence of chronic wounds is some of the drivers of the demand for wound dressing. New products are introduced by key players in the advanced wound dressing industry to further their development and provide patients with better effective treatments.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Wound Dressing Market: Key Players

• 3M Company

• Acelity L.P. Inc. (Kinetic Concepts, Inc.)

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Cardinal Health, Inc

• Coloplast A/S

• ConvaTec Group Plc

• Integra Lifesciences

• Molnlycke Health Care

• Medtronic PLC

• Paul Hartmann AG

• Smith & Nephew

Growing geriatric population, increasing number of diabetes patient globally, rising occurrence of wound ulcer and surgical wounds, growing research and development activities, the introduction of novel treatments for advanced wounds, favorable reimbursement scenario, and technological advancement in Wound Dressing products are the key factors enhancing the growth of the global Wound Dressing market. Growing geriatric population, increasing number of diabetes patient globally, rising occurrence of wound ulcer and surgical wounds, growing research and development activities, the introduction of novel treatments for advanced wounds, favorable reimbursement scenario, and technological advancement in Wound Dressing products are the key factors enhancing the growth of the global Wound Dressing market. Diabetic patients are at greater risk of developing diabetic foot ulcers, a form of chronic wound that involves the use of wound dressings for care. It is predicted that the growing prevalence of diabetes will lead to a rise in the incidence of diabetic foot ulcers, thereby driving the growth of the demand for wound dressing during the forecast period.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Global Wound Dressing Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e. 2019-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by type into advanced wound dressings and traditional wound dressings, the market is segmented by application into ulcers, burns, and surgical and chronic wounds, the market is segmented by End-User into Hospital and Homecare. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Global Wound Dressing Market Segments:

By Type:

• Advanced Wound Dressing

• Foam

• Hydrocolloid

• Alginate

• Film

• Collagen

• Traditional

By Application:

• Surgical

• Traumatic

• Ulcers

• Burns

By End User:

• Hospital

• Homecare

