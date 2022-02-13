Submit Release
House approves nurse educator loan repayment program

OLYMPIA – Today, the Washington state House of Representatives passed HB 2007 by Rep. Vandana Slatter (D-Bellevue) which would establish a nurse educator loan repayment program.

“As a fellow health care professional – hearing the stories from nurses and healthcare professionals has broken my heart and deepened my resolve,” said Rep. Slatter. “We have a nursing crisis. Our nurses are burnt out, exhausted, stressed, and leaving for higher wages or just leaving the profession altogether.”

Establishing a loan repayment program will help address the nursing shortage and prevent future workforce shortages. Nurse educators who teach for an approved nursing program are eligible for the loan repayment.

The bill, which passed the House by a vote of 97-1, now goes to the Senate for further consideration.

