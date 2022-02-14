Submit Release
News Search

There were 84 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,126 in the last 365 days.

Health Interrupted Podcast Celebrates 50 Episode Milestone

Health Interrupted Podcast

Laura Kaeppeler

Gina Lombardi

Fitness & Health superstar Gina Lombardi and Former Miss America Laura Kaeppeler Share Inspiring Stories of Amazing Individuals From Diverse Backgrounds

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Started in 2021, Health Interrupted is the acclaimed podcast celebrating the inspiring and diverse lives of individuals who have survived and thrived after personally experiencing or facing health interruptions in their lives and in those lives around them.

Now influencers from all walks of life give their personal Calls To Action for the New Year and beyond on the occasion of their landmark 50th episode of Health Interrupted Podcast with hosts Gina Lombardi (celebrity fitness trainer) and Laura Kaeppeler (Miss America 2012). Visit you favorite podcast app to download, or visit www.HealthInterruptedPodcast.com 

Guests have included Tim Storey - Jackie Joyner Kersee - Winn Claybaugh - Joseph McClendon III - Mickie James - Doctor Daniel Amen - Bethany Hamilton - Gordon Quinn -  Jessie Graff - Justin Willman & more.

About Laura Kaeppeler

Laura Kaeppeler was Miss America 2012 and is currently a nationally known singer,speaker and advocate for at-risk youth. As Miss America, she used her platform to givevoice to children of incarcerated parents and continues that mission today. She is arecognized media expert and brand ambassador who has been featured on countless national and international talk shows. She continues to perform for audiences and is co-host of The Health Interrupted podcast on balancing health and well-being in the face of life’s challenges.

About Gina Lombardi

Gina Lombardi is a celebrated personal trainer, media personality, inspirational speaker, author, TV show host and podcaster. With over 60,000 hours of one-on-one, personal coaching, including many high-profile celebrities and entertainment executives, Gina is the creator/host of Discovery Health and Fit’s Fit Nation and the podcast Health Interrupted, with former Miss America Laura Kaeppeler. She is an accomplished author of several books (“Deadline Fitness,” “How to be Successful as a Personal Trainer,” “The Stability Ball Quick Series”) and has contributed to msnbc.com and “The Journal of Strength and Conditioning.” An international speaker, Gina is known as the “wellness detective” and is a frequent guest on entertainment and talk shows (EXTRA!,CBS NEWS) and spokesperson for health publications and organizations (Health Magazine, Shape Magazine, Weight Watchers.) Gina has had the privilege to work with several celebrity clients (Tom Cruise, Andy Garcia, Nicole Kidman, Kevin James, Leah Remini, Beck, among others) due to her integrity, heart and unique ability to present the truth about health and fitness and offer realistic, attainable solutions.

Social Media

Twitter:  @HealthIntPod
Instagram & Facebook: @HealthInterruptedPodcast

Ryan Levey/Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Health Interrupted Podcast Celebrates 50 Episode Milestone

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.