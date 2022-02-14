Emerging Artist Nicole Simmons Now Showing and Selling Work in Carlisle, PA
Emerging artist Nicole Simmons is now showing her artwork at the Carlisle Artisan Marketplace.
I’m very eager to meet collectors in person and have the opportunity to talk about my work.”HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of over 20 vendors, crafters, and artists, Nicole Simmons is now displaying and selling her artwork at the Carlisle Artisan Marketplace in Carlisle, PA. Simmons’ paintings on display includes her most recent affirmation collection as well as pieces from her winter abstract series.
The affirmation collection features unique and colorful abstract work as well an affirmation collaged onto the painting. Some abstracts are customizable according to the collector’s preference. The collector can request to add their own favorite quote, saying, name, or affirmation to the piece. All paintings feature acrylic and most feature collage as well.
Simmons’ winter abstract series is a collection of miniature paintings measuring 6”x6”. They each contain bold color and were inspired by Simmons’ intuitive creative process.
“I wanted to experiment contrasting bold color with darker neutrals. I felt as though this would be perfect for winter as it is known to be a ‘darker’ and grayer season. Personally, I also find that this time offers deep insights that overwrite the darkness and set the tone for the rest of the year. Representing this with brighter colors felt appropriate.”
Circle motifs also appear throughout each piece as another nod to Simmons’ sense of introspection.
“Winter for me always feels like this time where I need to reflect and consider all of my experiences from the past year-- a circling back. This is why I chose to incorporate circular shapes throughout each piece.”
The Carlisle Artisan Marketplace is open Wednesday through Sunday, with Saturdays being a “meet the artist” day. Simmons plans to be on site at least twice a month.
“I’m very eager to meet collectors in person and have the opportunity to talk about my work.”
Interested collectors can check the events page on Simmons’ website to find out when she will be at the marketplace.
Simmons is presenting and selling a variety of abstract and non-objective paintings as well as stationery, prints, and notebooks featuring her work.
About the artist:
An emerging artist, Nicole Simmons is from and currently resides in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Nicole enjoys painting abstracts and non-objective artwork as she feels the most free when she creates it. She enjoys the thrill of the creative process and is often experimenting with new materials and techniques for her art. She gravitates towards bold colors and imagery in her work, particularly as it pertains to the female figure.
Nicole began exhibiting her work in 2021 both virtually and in person. In 2021 and 2022 she exhibited with the Art Association of Harrisburg’s member show “Figuratively Speaking” and the Gallery Walk in the fall of 2021. She also exhibited in the November 2021 group exhibition for mini art at HIVE Artspace in York, PA.
She is currently one of several artists represented by Farwell Gallery in McFarland, WI.
Currently, Nicole is preparing for her first solo show in Halifax, Pennsylvania at Wheel of Light Studio. The show will start March 1 and will run through August 9.
