Emerging Artist Nicole Simmons Announces Solo Show

About

An emerging artist, Nicole Simmons is from and currently resides in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Nicole began painting in 2014 and is mostly self-taught; although, is currently finishing her year long mastery certification program (unaccredited) with the Milan Art Institute. Nicole enjoys painting abstracts and non-objective artwork as she feels the most free when she creates it. She enjoys the thrill of the creative process and is often experimenting with new materials and techniques for her art. She gravitates towards bold colors and imagery in her work, particularly as it pertains to the female figure. Nicole began exhibiting her work in 2021 both virtually and in person. In 2021 and 2022 she exhibited with the Art Association of Harrisburg’s member show “Figuratively Speaking” and the Gallery Walk in the fall of 2021. She also exhibited in the November 2021 group exhibition for mini art at HIVE Artspace in York, PA. She is currently one of several artists represented by Farwell Gallery in McFarland, WI.

https://www.nicolesimmonsart.com