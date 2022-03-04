Emerging Artist Nicole Simmons Announces Solo Show
Emerging artist Nicole Simmons announces solo show running now through April 9th in Halifax, PA.
The creative process is something I care about more than the outcome. I’m always trying new things, pushing the envelope of my creativity and coming up with new ways to express myself.”HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging artist, Nicole Simmons, announces her solo show “The Art of Nicole Simmons” at Wheel of Light Studio in Halifax, PA. The show runs through Saturday, April 9th with a reception on March 19th from 1-3PM.
— Nicole Simmons
The theme of the show is open with nearly 20 original paintings on display.
“Instead of focusing on a theme, I wanted to introduce myself as an emerging artist. I feel the work chosen for this event displays my voice well, and I am eager to see how viewers react,” says Simmons.
Simmons, a Harrisburg native and resident, began painting in 2014.
“I was at a point in my life where I really needed a passion that I could pour my heart into. I was feeling really stressed and isolated in my social and personal life at the time and art caught my attention. As soon as my brush hit the canvas, it felt very freeing and I knew this was it.”
Working with acrylics, Simmons began to research techniques and ways to improve her skills. She continued her self-teaching journey, sharing with her family and friends along the way.
In 2020 she decided to share and sell her work more broadly. Since then, she has been in multiple online group exhibitions and a few in-person exhibitions local to her including those at HIVE artspace in York, PA and the Art Association of Harrisburg. She is also one of multiple artists represented at the new fine arts gallery Farwell Gallery in McFarland, WI.
Simmons’ abstract expressionist work can be described as bold and colorful. She enjoys evoking joyful and empowering emotions in her viewers. Non-objective abstracts tend to dominate her portfolio, but when she does use imagery, it ranges from quirky to soulful.
“It’s really important to me to create something positive and uplifting. Painting has been such a positive, fun, and healing experience for me as an artist and I feel a responsibility to pass that on to my viewers, especially in a time where people are facing so much stress and overwhelm,” says Simmons.
When describing her creative process, the words “impermanent”, “freeing”, and “fun” tend to rise to the top.
“The creative process is so important to me and is something I care about more than the outcome. I’m always trying new things, pushing the envelope of my creativity and coming up with new ways to express myself. It’s truly the most fun aspect of what I do.”
Two pieces in the show Simmons feels best represent her voice include, “Your Joy Makes Me Dance” and “I ain’t bossy, I’m the boss”. Both mixed media pieces are bold in their own ways and are uplifting to the viewer.
“Your Joy Makes Me Dance” is a bright non objective abstract with a variety of brushstrokes, eliciting a lot of movement in the piece. The sweeping black strokes on top bring a pop of contrast and were the inspiration for the name.
“I ain’t bossy, I’m the boss” falls on the quirky end of the spectrum in Simmons’ portfolio. The imagery is very contemporary and bold with a female figure in sunglasses staring straight at the viewer.
“I created this piece to elicit confidence in myself. To me she represents the woman I want to be to the world. Confident, yet feminine. She speaks to the energy I aspire to carry.”
People can view these pieces and more during the 5-week show. Simmons will be at the March 19 reception to discuss her work and creative process.
Artist statement:
My paintings are often journeys unfolding onto canvas. Each one requires different materials and techniques to reach the destination and almost in every instance the plan changes a number of times, showing that the thrill truly lies in the creative process and not the creation itself. I’m frequently drawn to creating non-objective and abstract work because I feel the most free when I paint them. When I do paint imagery, it’s often portraitures or landscapes as I enjoy imagining what this world would be like if we embraced the greatest possibilities for ourselves.
