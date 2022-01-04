Harrisburg Artist Nicole Simmons Featured in “Figuratively Speaking” Exhibit at Art Association of Harrisburg
Emerging artist Nicole Simmons shows two paintings for the Art Association of Harrisburg’s annual January exhibition
I created these pieces to inspire my viewers to feel more confident in their own skin and to embrace who they are in the boldest way possible.”HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicole Simmons, an emerging artist from Harrisburg, is one of several artists who will be featured in the Art Association of Harrisburg’s annual “Figuratively Speaking” exhibition.
Her paintings Everyday Stardom and “I ain’t bossy, I’m the boss” were chosen for submission based on their message of confidence.
“I created these pieces to inspire my viewers to feel more confident in their own skin and to embrace who they are in the boldest way possible,” says Simmons.
The juried exhibition is an annual show hosted by the Art Association of Harrisburg and “celebrates the human form in all media”. Displayed works are by AAH members only.
The exhibit runs from January 14th- February 17th. The opening reception will be held on Friday, January 21st from 5pm-8pm. The event is free and open to the public.
About the artist: An emerging artist, Nicole Simmons is from and currently resides in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Nicole began selling her work in 2020 and began exhibiting her work in 2021 both virtually and in person. In 2021 she exhibited with the Art Association of Harrisburg’s member show “Figuratively Speaking” and the Gallery Walk in the fall. She also exhibited in the November group exhibition for mini art at HIVE Artspace in York, PA.
Nicole gravitates toward bold colors and imagery in her work, particularly as it pertains to the female figure. Her work focuses mostly on abstracts and portraitures.
To date, Nicole has sold over 100 pieces of artwork and is currently represented by Farwell Gallery in McFarland, WI.
