2022 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger enjoys popularity in northern district

MACAU, February 12 - The “Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger” (the “Parade”) was held this evening (12 February). 14 stunning floats spread auspicious blessings in the northern district and carried on the festive atmosphere of Chinese New Year. Residents and visitors were drawn into the community for celebration of the Spring Festival, stimulating consumption and community economy.

Fervent participation of spectators

Director and Deputy Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes and Ricky Hoi; member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Lam Sio Un; Executive Director of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Sam Lei, Vice President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheong Lai San; Vice President of Sports Bureau, Lam Lin Kio; Acting Director of Economic Development Bureau of Executive Committee of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, António Lei, and representative of Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Fang Liqun, officiated the kick-off ceremony together with other guests.

Accompanied by the mega lion dance show, the floats set off from Rua Norte do Patane to march until Iao Hon Market Garden. Under crowd management measures, audiences enthusiastically joined along the route, waving and cheering for the floats. A finale show was staged at Iao Hon Market Garden with a series of fascinating performances delivered by Macao artist Germano Guilherme and pop group MFM, performing groups, Hong Kong artists Joe Ma and Janis Chan, among others, all together welcoming the arriving floats with joyful and lively vibes.

Float exhibition extends jubilation

Seven of the 14 floats are presented by governmental entities as follows: Macao Government Tourism Office, Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau and Economic Development Bureau of Executive Committee of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Seven other floats are presented by local enterprises as follows: Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, Sands Resorts Macao, MGM, Wynn Macau, Limited, SJM Resorts, S.A. and Multinational (Holdings) Group. Each float is thoughtfully designed to radiate captivating splendour. To extend the joy of the event, residents and visitors can enjoy the wonderful sight of the floats at Tap Seac Square for free from tomorrow (13 February) until 20 February. The floats will be radiant with illuminations from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Finale fireworks display in celebration of Lantern Festival

Themed as “Myriad of fireworks on Lantern Festival”, the finale fireworks show will light up the sky above the sea overlooked by Macau Tower at 9 p.m. on 15 February. Various special fireworks in the patterns of heart, colorful brocade crown, comet and more will add another doze of sweetness on this heartwarming day. Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the fireworks display in celebration of the Lantern Festival.

A range of pandemic prevention measures are continuously adopted for the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger. Upon admission to designated areas, audiences are required to present their valid Macao Health Code in green color, scan the venue code, undergo temperature checks and maintain social distance, in addition to wearing masks throughout the time on site. MGTO is closely monitoring the pandemic situation and will rigorously comply with Health Bureau’s pertinent guidelines to make prompt arrangements in accord.

The “Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger” (the “Parade”) is organized by Macao Government Tourism Office and co-organized by Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau as well as Economic Development Bureau of Executive Committee of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. For the event program of the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger, please visit https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/parade-2022 or follow MGTO's WeChat ID “MGTOweixin”.