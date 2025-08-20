CE meets Secretary of CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee in Nanjing

MACAU, August 20 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today met, in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, with the Secretary of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial People's Congress, Mr Xin Changxing, to exchange views on deepening cooperation between Jiangsu and Macao across various sectors.

The Chief Executive has since 16 August been on a five-day inspection and research tour to Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province, Shanghai Municipality, and Nanjing in Jiangsu Province. The tour concludes today.

During today’s meeting, Mr Sam expressed gratitude to the Jiangsu Province authorities for their longstanding support for Macao’s sustainable development and its proactive efforts to advance Jiangsu-Macao collaboration. He noted that the two places have built a robust partnership over the years, seizing new opportunities and achieving tangible outcomes while serving the national development strategy. This progress had laid a stronger foundation for further cooperation, fostering a complementary and mutually-beneficial relationship.

Today’s high-level meeting would chart a future path for collaboration, particularly in Macao’s four key industries and four major infrastructure projects, which were expected to unlock broader opportunities, said Mr Sam. He took the opportunity to welcome Jiangsu enterprises to invest in Macao, and encouraged Jiangsu’s research institutions to establish a presence in Macao.

The Chief Executive highlighted potential areas for enhancing Jiangsu-Macao collaboration, including technological innovation, traditional Chinese medicine, cultural tourism, exhibitions, and professional talent development. He stressed the importance of leveraging Jiangsu’s advanced expertise in research and development and its commercialisation, saying it would help boost Macao’s high-tech industries, while creating new opportunities for Jiangsu.

By making further use of their respective potential, both places could contribute more significantly to national scientific and technological advancement, Mr Sam said. Macao’s unique role as a platform connecting Portuguese-speaking countries, was enriching its identity as “One Centre, One Platform, One Base”, and would inject fresh momentum into high-quality Jiangsu-Macao cooperation.

Members of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) delegation participating in the meeting included: the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Mr Kong Chi Meng.

Representatives from the Jiangsu authorities included: Deputy Secretary of the CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee and the Governor of Jiangsu Province, Mr Xu Kunlin; member of the Standing Committee and Secretary-General of the CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee, Mr Chu Yonghong; Vice Governors of Jiangsu Province, Mr Fang Wei and Mr Zhao Yan; and Secretary-General of Jiangsu Provincial People’s Government, Mr Zhao Jianjun.

Following the meeting, the Chief Executive and Secretary Xin witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement on promoting industry-academia-research collaboration between the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Education and the MSAR Government’s Education and Youth Development Bureau. The agreement aims to deepen integrated development in “education-technology-talent”, by making use of complementary strengths in the areas of educational resources, commercialisation of research results and innovation, and service platforms, in order to advance bilateral cooperation.