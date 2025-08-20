IPIM and Industrial Association of Macau Organise Macao Enterprises to Participate in HKTDC Food Expo Unveiling Exceptional Business Opportunities Beyond Expectations

MACAU, August 20 - The "35th HKTDC Food Expo", hosted by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, successfully concluded on 18 August. The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of Macao, in collaboration with the Industrial Association of Macau, organised ten Macao enterprises to participate in the event, establishing a Macao Pavilion and conducting six promotional exchange activities along with 236 business matching sessions, involving variousareas including big health and food agency and distribution, supply chain and retail channel expansion, new product development, food brand innovation, cross-industry collaboration, and alcoholic beverage trade. Participating Macao enterprises reached procurement agreements with companies from the mainland and Hong Kong, signing three letters of intent for co-operation involving contract manufacturing, new product collaboration, and supply agreements. Sales at the Macao Pavilion were robust, and the exhibition results exceeded expectations.

Spotlighting the Flavours of Macao’s Premium Products, Attracting Throngs of Visitors

At the Macao Pavilion, nearly 100 “Made in Macao” and “Macao Brand” products were showcased to buyers and visitors from across the globe, featuring signature products like health products, healthy foods and supplements, souvenir noodles, wines, and tea drinks. Among them, the Halal food garnered significant interest from the buyers, while the M-Mark certified health products served as a “credibility guarantee” for Macao goods. The unveiling of new products and exquisite wines captured the attention of many visitors. At the same time, various supporting activities were conducted, including the distribution of small gifts like lucky bags, waffles and lollipops and live streaming visits by influencers.

Connecting with Potential Buyers, Expanding Infinite Opportunities

During the expo, professional buyers from Hong Kong and the mainland visited the Macao Pavilion for discussions. Macao exhibitors actively engaged, exploring co-operation in big health products and food agency and distribution, supply chain and retail channel expansion, new product development, food brand innovation, cross-industry collaboration, and alcoholic beverage trade. Some of the big health product manufacturers indicated that potential collaborations were discovered through discussions with suppliers from Hong Kong and the mainland, suggesting that Macao could provide research and development services. Some health supplement manufacturers successfully connected with several online platform buyers. A well-established Macao brand with halal certification expressed hope to "consolidate retail customer bases and sales in Hong Kong while enhancing international exposure through participation in the expo to expand into global markets."

Zhang Shuguang, Vice Governor of the People’s Government of Anhui Province, Bernard Chan, Undersecretary for Commerce and Economic Development of Hong Kong, and Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), visited the Macao Pavilion, engaging in discussions with the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of Macao and participating Macao enterprises to explore new opportunities for co-operation in exhibitions between Hong Kong and Macao, discussing ways to drive regional economic collaborative development.