Withdrawal Application Required for Individuals Not Qualify for Automatic Payment but Are Eligible to Withdraw Funds from the Central Provident Fund

MACAU, August 20 - The 2025 Special Allocation from the Budget Surplus under the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System is expected to be distributed on 25 September at the earliest. Beneficiaries who have registered for automatic withdrawal and meet the eligibility criteria for automatic payment do not need to take any further action. The funds will be automatically deposited into the bank account currently used to receive old-age or disability pension payments. However, individuals who are eligible to withdraw funds but do not qualify for automatic payment can submit a fund withdrawal application to the Social Security Fund via the “Macao One Account” platform.

Individuals aged 65 or older who do not qualify for automatic payment, as well as those under 65 who have been receiving a disability pension from the Social Security Fund for more than one year, or are currently receiving the Special Disability Subsidy from the Social Welfare Bureau, may apply to withdraw funds from the Social Security Fund. Applicants who submit their withdrawal applications via the “Macao One Account” platform or self-service kiosks during August will receive their funds on 25 September. Those who apply using paper forms in August or apply during September will receive their funds no earlier than 27 October. The Social Security Fund has recently started sending reminder text messages to relevant individuals (the messages do not contain any links). Under legal provisions, each person is allowed to withdraw funds only once per year.

Residents can check at any time if they have registered for automatic withdrawal and if they qualify for automatic payment of the current year’s allocation. This can be done through the “Macao One Account” platform or the Social Security Fund website. For more information about the Special Allocation from the Budget Surplus for this year, residents can visit the dedicated webpage of the Social Security Fund at https://www.fss.gov.mo/en/sites/allocation, or they can call 2853 2850 during office hours.