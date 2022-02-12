Submit Release
News Search

There were 257 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,322 in the last 365 days.

Baltimore Teacher Charged With Sexual Solicitation Of A Minor

Maryland State Police News Release

(BALTIMORE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Baltimore County man after an investigation led to criminal charges including sexual solicitation of a minor.

The accused is identified as Mark Planamente, 38, of Parkville, Md.  He is charged with sexual solicitation of a minor and displaying obscene material to a minor.  Planamente was arrested shortly before 11:00 p.m. yesterday at his residence without incident.  He was taken before a court commissioner for an initial appearance and is being held without bond. Additional charges are possible pending further investigation.

The investigation began on Friday, February 11, 2022 after investigators from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit received a referral reporting an alleged inappropriate online relationship between a juvenile female and her former teacher. An immediate investigation was launched.

The investigation led to the identification of the suspect and the recovery of evidence that enabled investigators to obtain a search warrant for Planamente’s Parkville residence.  The search warrant was served last night by Maryland State Police investigators from the Computer Crimes Unit, Criminal Enforcement Division, and the Golden Ring Barrack, assisted by Homeland Security Investigations. 

Investigators recovered electronic devices that are being forensically examined.   Additional charges are pending the outcome of digital forensics, interviews and further investigation.

During the investigation, troopers learned that Planamente was previously employed as a teacher in the Baltimore County Public School System and at The Catholic High School of Baltimore.  At the time of his arrest, he was a teacher at Sisters Academy of Baltimore.  School officials were notified and are assisting Maryland State Police in the investigation.  Assistance is also being provided by the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, Baltimore City Police Department and the Baltimore County Police Department.

Investigators urge anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Maryland State Police assigned to the Computer Crimes Unit/Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 410-694-4773.  Callers may remain confidential.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

Mark Planamente, 38, of Parkville, Md

The investigation continues…

###

 

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

 

You just read:

Baltimore Teacher Charged With Sexual Solicitation Of A Minor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.