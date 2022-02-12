VSP-Special Operations / DUI-Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1000884

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Jay Riggen

STATION: Special Operations

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 02/12/2022, 0020 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williston Road, South Burlington

VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs

ACCUSED: Patrick Maley

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/12/2022 at approximately 0022 hours the Vermont State Police were outside of Burlington, VT on a specialized DUI patrol pursuant to a higher propensity for impaired driving at this day and time. During this patrol, State Police observed a vehicle traveling at 91 miles-per-hour on Interstate 89 northbound by the landmark known as “the whales tales.” This high speed continued into the 55 miles-per-hour “safety corridor.” As a result of the subsequent motor vehicle stop and observations made during the investigation, Troopers suspected that the operator, 21 year-old Patrick Maley of Burlington, VT, was operating his vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Maley was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of the processing, Maley was released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County District Court on 04/14/2022 to answer the charge of DUI -Drugs.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Jay Riggen

Special Operations | Traffic Safety

Vermont State Police

2777 St. George Road | Williston, VT 05495

m: 802-585-0277 | Jay.Riggen@vermont.gov

