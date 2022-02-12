Shooting In Frederick Co. Under Investigation

February 12, 2022

(FREDERICK, MD) – The investigation is continuing into a police involved shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon in Frederick County wounding the suspect and two police officers.

The Frederick County police officers involved are identified as Kristen Kowalsky, 32, a nine-year veteran of the Frederick Police Department and Officer Bryan Snyder, 43 who has been an officer with the Frederick Police Department for two years. Both officers were transported by medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where they are being treated for injuries sustained during the incident.

The suspect involved is identified as Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 25, of Hampton, Virginia. He was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he is being treated for his injuries and remains under police guard. He is charged with two counts of attempted first and second-degree murder, first degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Shortly before 12:45 p.m. yesterday afternoon, officers from the Frederick Police Department were dispatched to a firearms complaint in Frederick. The 9-1-1 call reported a suspicious man, later identified as Lewis, in the area of Waverly Drive and Key Parkway. Upon their arrival, the officers observed Lewis sitting on an electrical box with a gun. The preliminary investigation indicates the officers approached Lewis and asked him to show his hands. Lewis avoided contact with the officers and ignored their requests.

Moments later, Lewis began to walk away from the officers, and abruptly turned around and fired multiple rounds at the officers using a .45 caliber handgun. Subsequently, the two officers returned fire using their department issued Glock pistols. The two Frederick City police officers were injured and Lewis was incapacitated.

Emergency medical service personnel on the scene immediately rendered aid. The two police officers and Lewis were transported to Shock Trauma where they are receiving treatment for their injuries. Police officers from the Frederick Police Department and deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office are guarding Lewis while he continues to receive medical treatment.

The Frederick County State’s Attorney responded to the scene and was briefed by investigators. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be provided to the state’s attorney for review.

Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to process the scene. Sheriff deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Frederick Police Department also responded to the scene.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. A motive has not been determined at this time. The investigation continues…

