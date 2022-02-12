Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2 & Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 22A3000718

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer                                

STATION:  Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 02/10/2022 / 1920 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Warren

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Kyle Farnham                                             

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, Vermont 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on VT RT 100 in the town of Warren. The operator was identified as Kyle Farnham. While speaking with Farnham, indicators of impairment were detected, Farnham was subsequently transported to Central Vermont Hospital for minor injuries. Farnham was processed for DUI without incident while at Central Vermont Hospital. Farnham was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 03/24/2022 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes  

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/2022 0830 hours         

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

 

