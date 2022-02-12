Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2 & Motor Vehicle Crash
CASE#: 22A3000718
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/10/2022 / 1920 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Warren
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Kyle Farnham
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on VT RT 100 in the town of Warren. The operator was identified as Kyle Farnham. While speaking with Farnham, indicators of impairment were detected, Farnham was subsequently transported to Central Vermont Hospital for minor injuries. Farnham was processed for DUI without incident while at Central Vermont Hospital. Farnham was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 03/24/2022 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/2022 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
