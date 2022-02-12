Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2 & Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3000718

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/10/2022 / 1920 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Warren

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Kyle Farnham

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on VT RT 100 in the town of Warren. The operator was identified as Kyle Farnham. While speaking with Farnham, indicators of impairment were detected, Farnham was subsequently transported to Central Vermont Hospital for minor injuries. Farnham was processed for DUI without incident while at Central Vermont Hospital. Farnham was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 03/24/2022 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/2022 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861