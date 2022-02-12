Quixy Wins “Fastest Growing Products for 2022” Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quixy, a cloud-based No-Code Workflow Automation, and Enterprise Application Development platform, has won the Top 100 Fastest Growing Products award for the year 2022 by G2.
In addition to this, Quixy has also won the Top 50 Best Development Products, Top 25 Best India Sellers, and the Top 50 Best IT Management Products awards.
Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2’s Software Sellers or Software Products “Best Of” lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.
Quixy sets itself apart from the competition by offering an ‘Advanced’ No-Code Platform,’ which allows business customers to create complex and comprehensive enterprise-grade apps without writing any code. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for various use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Request and Incident Management, and much more.
Quixy is currently serving clients worldwide in over twenty business verticals, each with its own set of unique requirements and use-cases.
“For us, customer delight has always been on the top of the priority list and being featured in G2’s Best Software Awards reinstates the same. We take pride in the platform’s capabilities to adapt and evolve according to the need of its customers,” said Vivek Goel, VP Marketing and Evangelism at Quixy. “We are extremely happy and want to thank our customers for their constant feedback and reviews, which has helped us build more and more useful features on the platform over a period of time,” he added.
Quixy was also been recently rated #1 in G2 Winter momentum reports recently, under categories: Business Process Management Platform, Application Development, Workplace Innovation, and Drag and Drop App Builder. Quixy was also awarded the “Top 25 Indian Sellers” Best Software award for 2021 by G2.
About Quixy
Quixy is a cloud-based no-code application development platform that allows business users with no coding skills to automate workflows & processes, and build enterprise-grade applications, using simple drag and drop design, ten times faster compared to the traditional approach. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for various use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Request and Incident Management, and much more.
About G2
G2 is a peer-to-peer review site headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. It was known as G2 Labs, Inc. until 2013. The company was launched in May 2012 by former BigMachines employees, with a focus on aggregating user reviews for business software.
