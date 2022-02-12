Middlesex Barracks- DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3000720

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 2/10/22 at approximately 2230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Hill Rd, Williamstown

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence - Refusal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Max Quayle

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Saab

VEHICLE MODEL: 9-4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Joshua Orsinger

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/10/22 at approximately 2230 hours, Troopers from the Middlesex barracks responded to a minor two vehicle crash on S Hill Rd in the Town of Williamstown near the Chelsea line. Troopers were advised V1 had went off the road, and was then pulled out of the ditch by V2. While being pulled out of the ditch, V1 collided with V2, causing minor damage to both vehicles. Operator 1 fled into the woods after Operator 2 told him he was calling the police. A K9 was later deployed and Operator 1 was located in the woods. While speaking with Quayle, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.

Quayle was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Quayle was transported to the Barre City Police Department for processing, and held for detoxing with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/02/22 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time