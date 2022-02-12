Middlesex Barracks- DUI Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3000720
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 2/10/22 at approximately 2230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: S Hill Rd, Williamstown
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence - Refusal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Max Quayle
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Saab
VEHICLE MODEL: 9-4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Joshua Orsinger
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/10/22 at approximately 2230 hours, Troopers from the Middlesex barracks responded to a minor two vehicle crash on S Hill Rd in the Town of Williamstown near the Chelsea line. Troopers were advised V1 had went off the road, and was then pulled out of the ditch by V2. While being pulled out of the ditch, V1 collided with V2, causing minor damage to both vehicles. Operator 1 fled into the woods after Operator 2 told him he was calling the police. A K9 was later deployed and Operator 1 was located in the woods. While speaking with Quayle, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.
Quayle was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Quayle was transported to the Barre City Police Department for processing, and held for detoxing with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/02/22 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time