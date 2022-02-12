New Haven Barracks / Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree (X2) / Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult (X2) / Identity Theft (X4) / Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5000304

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 02/03/2022, 1945 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ethan Allen Hwy in the Town of New Haven

ACCUSED: Elizabeth Petersen

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Britain, CT

VIOLATIONS:

-Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd Degree

-Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult

-Identity Theft (X4)

-Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Michael Perron

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Britain, CT

VIOLATIONS:

-Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd Degree

-Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence)

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/03/2022 at approximately 1945 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report that Elizabeth Petersen (48) of New Britain, CT and Michael Perron (51) of New Britain, CT took the Victim away from their residence in the Town of New Haven.

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered the Victim is considered a vulnerable adult by the Addison County Superior Court. Petersen and Perron took the Victim from her residence without consent of the Victim's legal guardians. The location of Petersen, Perron, and the Victim were unknown but were believed to be in the State of Connecticut. The Victim was then considered a missing person.

While in the care of Petersen and Perron, the Victim sustained a fall and suffered from serious bodily injury, requiring the Victim to be hospitalized. Officers from the Southington Police Department in CT contacted the New Haven Barracks and identified the Victim as the missing person.

Further investigation revealed Petersen forged several checks in the Victim's name and cashed them at various locations across the Town of New Haven. Petersen also used the Victim's debit card to make purchases at these various locations.

The legal guardians were contacted and safely returned the Victim to their residence in New Haven, VT.

On 02/11/2022, Petersen and Perron were subsequently located in New Britain, CT. The New Britain Police Department cited Petersen and Perron on behalf of the Vermont State Police for Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/11/2022, 1230 Hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

