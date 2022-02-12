Submit Release
News Search

There were 818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,722 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree (X2) / Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult (X2) / Identity Theft (X4) / Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 22B5000304

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff                             

 

STATION: New Haven                     

 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 02/03/2022, 1945 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ethan Allen Hwy in the Town of New Haven

 

 

ACCUSED: Elizabeth Petersen

 

AGE: 48

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Britain, CT

 

VIOLATIONS:

 

-Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd Degree

 

-Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult

 

-Identity Theft (X4)

 

-Grand Larceny

 

 

ACCUSED: Michael Perron

 

AGE: 51

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Britain, CT

 

VIOLATIONS:

 

-Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd Degree

 

-Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult

 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence)

 

AGE: 73

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 02/03/2022 at approximately 1945 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report that Elizabeth Petersen (48) of New Britain, CT and Michael Perron (51) of New Britain, CT took the Victim away from their residence in the Town of New Haven.

 

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered the Victim is considered a vulnerable adult by the Addison County Superior Court. Petersen and Perron took the Victim from her residence without consent of the Victim's legal guardians. The location of Petersen, Perron, and the Victim were unknown but were believed to be in the State of Connecticut. The Victim was then considered a missing person.

 

While in the care of Petersen and Perron, the Victim sustained a fall and suffered from serious bodily injury, requiring the Victim to be hospitalized. Officers from the Southington Police Department in CT contacted the New Haven Barracks and identified the Victim as the missing person.

 

Further investigation revealed Petersen forged several checks in the Victim's name and cashed them at various locations across the Town of New Haven. Petersen also used the Victim's debit card to make purchases at these various locations.

 

The legal guardians were contacted and safely returned the Victim to their residence in New Haven, VT.

 

On 02/11/2022, Petersen and Perron were subsequently located in New Britain, CT. The New Britain Police Department cited Petersen and Perron on behalf of the Vermont State Police for Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/11/2022, 1230 Hours           

 

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree (X2) / Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult (X2) / Identity Theft (X4) / Grand Larceny

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.