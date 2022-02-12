House passes Chapman bill allowing WDFW to issue electronic licenses, tags, & more

OLYMPIA – Today, the Washington House of Representatives passed HB 1626 by Rep. Mike Chapman (D-Port Angeles), which will allow the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to create rules for issuing digital licensing documents.

“This is a good step to bring the Dept. of Fish & Wildlife into this century by allowing them to issue electronic fishing and hunting licenses,” said Chapman. “It’s something many constituents in rural districts like mine have been asking for.”

If rules are established, it will allow people who hunt and fish in our state to carry electronic licensing documentation instead of the current requirement to carry a paper document. The bill, which passed unanimously, now goes to the Senate for further consideration.