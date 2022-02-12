Submit Release
News Search

There were 818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,722 in the last 365 days.

House passes Chapman bill allowing WDFW to issue electronic licenses, tags, & more

OLYMPIA – Today, the Washington House of Representatives passed HB 1626 by Rep. Mike Chapman (D-Port Angeles), which will allow the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to create rules for issuing digital licensing documents.

“This is a good step to bring the Dept. of Fish & Wildlife into this century by allowing them to issue electronic fishing and hunting licenses,” said Chapman. “It’s something many constituents in rural districts like mine have been asking for.”

If rules are established, it will allow people who hunt and fish in our state to carry electronic licensing documentation instead of the current requirement to carry a paper document. The bill, which passed unanimously, now goes to the Senate for further consideration.

You just read:

House passes Chapman bill allowing WDFW to issue electronic licenses, tags, & more

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.