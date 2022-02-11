Submit Release
News Search

There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,690 in the last 365 days.

Senate confirms Mike Hamman as State Engineer

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued the following statement after the state Senate voted unanimously, with Senators rising to voice strong bipartisan support, to confirm Mike Hamman as New Mexico State Engineer:

“Mike Hamman is a consummate expert in his field and a homegrown New Mexico professional widely respected across the state. In light of a warming climate, protecting our most precious resource and planning for New Mexico’s future is more important than ever. I am grateful to Mike for his continued commitment to New Mexico’s water future and look forward to his leadership at the Office of the State Engineer.”

State Engineer Hamman issued the following statement:

“I am grateful to Governor Lujan Grisham for this opportunity to build upon the state’s work to secure a resilient water future for New Mexicans. In the face of current and future water resource challenges statewide, it is critical that we take immediate action to mitigate the impacts of increasing temperatures in our arid climate and employ every available federal resource coming to New Mexico to improve and adapt our water infrastructure. I look forward to continuing my work with the dedicated staff of the Office of the State Engineer and partnering with state, federal, and tribal agencies, as well as water user groups and local communities, to bolster water resiliency and preservation across the state.”

You just read:

Senate confirms Mike Hamman as State Engineer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.