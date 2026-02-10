SANTA FE – The New Mexico House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to strengthen penalties for convicted violent felons who possess firearms illegally, sending House Bill 49 to the Senate in a bipartisan show of support for public safety.

The legislation, approved on a 54-9 vote, increases the penalty for firearm possession by a serious violent felon from a third-degree felony to a second-degree felony, punishable by up to nine years in prison — three years more than current law allows.

“Raising the penalty for serious violent felons who flout the law by possessing firearms is a monumental step toward reducing gun crime and violence in New Mexico,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “The House did its job today with a strong show of bipartisan support for this bill. I trust that the Senate will do the right thing and move quickly to approve HB 49 so I can sign it into law as soon as possible.”

The bill targets individuals previously convicted of the most serious crimes, including murder, kidnapping, criminal sexual penetration, robbery, aggravated assault on peace officers and shooting at dwellings or vehicles. By keeping repeat violent offenders behind bars longer, the measure would reduce gun violence and protect New Mexicans from those with demonstrated histories of dangerous criminal behavior.

Three deadly confrontations in just the past five weeks underscore the urgent need for Senate action. In each case, convicted felons illegally armed themselves and endangered law enforcement and the public:

Jan. 10, Albuquerque : James Litteral, a convicted felon, pointed a gun at an officer during an attempted carjacking at an Amazon distribution center, resulting in a fatal officer-involved shooting

: James Litteral, a convicted felon, pointed a gun at an officer during an attempted carjacking at an Amazon distribution center, resulting in a fatal officer-involved shooting Feb. 3, Albuquerque : Roman Kirby, whose criminal history dates to the 1990s and includes prior firearm possession charges, threatened officers with a gun during an hours-long SWAT standoff on I-40, ending in his death.

: Roman Kirby, whose criminal history dates to the 1990s and includes prior firearm possession charges, threatened officers with a gun during an hours-long SWAT standoff on I-40, ending in his death. Feb. 8, Las Cruces: Johnny Ray Morales, 28, fired at police outside a Walmart. Despite his age, Morales had a lengthy criminal record and was awaiting trial on charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving a stolen firearm and child abuse.

HB 49 now heads to the Senate for consideration.