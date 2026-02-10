Governor appoints Patricia S. Kimble to Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners 

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham today announced the appointment of Patricia S. (Susie) Kimble to the Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners, District 3.

Kimble will complete the term of Shannon Reynolds, who resigned from the position in December 2025. The term runs through Dec. 31, 2026.

“Doña Ana County is managing rapid growth in Santa Teresa, addressing infrastructure needs, and ensuring every resident has access to quality services,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Susie’s track record in collaborative problem-solving makes her the right choice to help the county navigate these opportunities and challenges.”

“I am honored by Governor Lujan Grisham’s confidence in me to serve the people of Doña Ana County,” said Kimble. “The county is at a pivotal moment. Continuing economic expansion and development in Santa Teresa brings opportunities and challenges. I look forward to bringing my experience in fiscal oversight and building effective partnerships to help Doña Ana County meet these opportunities head-on.”

Kimble has served on the New Mexico Behavioral Health Planning Council since 2005. She founded the Doña Ana County Behavioral Health Local Collaborative during the Behavioral Services Redesign under Governor Richardson. She currently serves as public relations and referral development manager at Mesilla Valley Hospital.

Kimble holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and agricultural economics from Texas A&M University.