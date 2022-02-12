Council President Albornoz and Vice President Glass to Host Media Availability on February 14 at 11:45 a.m.

MARYLAND, November 2 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 11, 2022

Rockville, Md., Feb. 11, 2021— On Monday, Feb. 14 at 11:45 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz and Vice President Evan Glass will host a media availability to discuss various Council matters.

Council President Albornoz will provide an update on the recent joint Education and Culture and Health and Human Services Committee meeting, where Councilmembers reviewed the proposed FY23 Community Grants and Cost Sharing Capital Grants processes as recommended by the Office of the County Executive and the Office of Management Budget, including funds for health and wellness centers for Montgomery County Public Schools.

Council President Albornoz and Council Vice President Glass will provide details on legislation that will be addressed at the Council’s next session. These will include Bill 37-21, sponsored by Council President Albornoz, which would establish an Animal Control Services Advisory Committee in the County; Bill 42-21, sponsored by Council President Albornoz and Councilmembers Nancy Navarro and Craig Rice, which would establish an independent organization focused on access, equity and inclusion in early care and education programs while helping the sector recover from challenges caused by the pandemic; and Bill 9-21, which is sponsored by Council Vice President Glass and would help increase access and safe passage for pedestrians after snowstorms.

Council Vice President Glass will also provide a recap of the Vision Zero event he organized and hosted on Feb. 12 to highlight the need for more funding and improvements to roadways in order to increase pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update.

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.

The public can watch on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the media must RSVP before 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 14 to Sonya Healy at Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov to receive the Zoom login information.

For more information contact: Sonya Healy, legislative information officer, at Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-328-2069 or Lillian Cruz, deputy chief of staff, Office of Council President Albornoz at Lillian.Cruz@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-777-7801.

# # #