Delos Provides Advanced Air Purification Technology In Australian Schools To Help Create Safer Learning Environments

COVID is continuing to impact the Australian community and this has accelerated the need for organisations to find ways to make indoor environments, including schools and learning centres, safer.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With students now returning to classrooms, schools across Australia are installing air filtration units to help improve air quality and create safer learning environments. Delos, a global leader in wellness real estate and technology, has provided over four thousand Advanced Air Purification units to classrooms throughout Australia, including the Sydney Catholic School system, Knox Grammar and others.
For nearly a decade, Delos has been merging health sciences with building sciences and leading the integration of evidence-based interventions into indoor environments. For the past 18 months, Delos has been helping schools across the U.S., Canada and Australia to address airborne pathogen concerns due to COVID-19 through its Healthy Classroom Initiative. Delos has provided over 200,000 air purification units to school districts representing more than 2.7 million students, including the public school systems of New York City and Chicago as well as over 50 Catholic schools across the United States.
The Healthy Classroom Initiative combines enhanced air purification and operational protocols with the goal of delivering better indoor air quality in schools for students, educators, staff and the community at-large. Delos has leveraged several years of research examining indoor air filtration, including conducting a review of over 100 air quality devices and technologies to identify best-in-class products and solutions.
“COVID is continuing to impact the Australian community, and the country’s policies involving living with the virus have now accelerated the need for organisations to find ways to make indoor environments, including schools and learning centres, safer,” Delos Australia President, Bill Giannikos said.
“Delos is known throughout the world for its commitment to researching, measuring, improving and maintaining healthy buildings, and our capabilities position our organisation to provide the experience and knowledge needed to help guide organisations in how to create safer indoor spaces.
“After providing over 200,000 air purification units to schools across the United States in response to the pandemic, we recognise the importance of sharing this laboratory-tested, evidence-based technology with organisations across Australia.
“To date, some 4,000 Delos’ Advanced Air Purification units are being installed across 150 Catholic Schools and several independent schools in Sydney. Further rollouts are already in planning for additional schools and early learning centres across Sydney, Melbourne and other cities.
“We are in talks with the government and independent schools, Catholic schools, universities, TAFE institutions and early learning centres from other parts of the country to accelerate the installation of the technology across Australia.”
Delos’ solutions are informed by science – including its own research platform comprised of Delos Labs, an internal research team and the Well Living Lab, founded as a collaboration with the Mayo Clinic – the world’s first lab exclusively committed to researching innovations designed to improve human health in the indoor environment.
Delos’ subsidiary, the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), has become the world’s largest certification body for healthy buildings, with programs now adopted in more than 100 countries across more than three billion square feet of building spaces.
To understand how stand-alone air purifiers can be used to supplement HVAC systems and impact potentially harmful airborne particles and overall air quality in a school classroom, the Well Living Lab conducted a study in collaboration with the University of Minnesota, using the same air purification units supplied by Delos. The peer-reviewed study investigated the impact of portable air purifiers, as a supplement to the HVAC system, on localized and whole-room surface deposition and particle concentration. Results showed that portable air purifiers may reduce airborne infection risk via not only the direct aerosol route (i.e., inhalation) but also via an indirect aerosol route (i.e., contact with the surface where particles deposited). Also, portable air purifiers may better mix a room’s air by minimizing the vertical stratification of air which may provide greater particle removal via the HVAC system.
About Delos
Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company guided by the mission to be the world’s leading catalyst for improving the health and well-being of people around the world by improving the indoor environments where they live, work, sleep and play. Informed by more than seven years of research and rigorous analysis of environmental health impacts on people, Delos and its subsidiaries offer an array of evidence-based technology and solutions for residential, commercial and hospitality spaces. Delos is the founder of the WELL Building Standard™, the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness. Its subsidiary, the International WELL Building Institute, administers and continues WELL’s development and drives market adoption. Delos’ advisory board is comprised of leading professionals across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability, including renowned wellness luminary Deepak Chopra and sustainability advocate Leonardo DiCaprio. For more information about Delos, please visit www.delos.com.au/.
