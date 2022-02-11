Submit Release
Pike County Auditor Indicted for Stealing more than $2,600

 

 

February 11, 2022                                                                  

                                                                                               

Auditor Keith Faber’s SIU team investigated the theft and will prosecute the case

 

Columbus – Following a forensic audit and investigation by Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Special Investigations Unit, the Pike County Grand Jury indicted Pike County Auditor Kayla Slusher on one count of Theft in Office, a fourth degree felony, one count of Theft in Office, a fifth degree felony, one count of Theft, a fifth degree felony, and one count of Misuse of Credit Cards, a first degree misdemeanor.

 

“Our professional investigators continue to be some of the best in the country and I am proud of the work they do on behalf of Ohio’s taxpayers,” said Auditor Keith Faber. “In 2021 alone our SIU team uncovered millions of dollars in stolen and illegally spent taxpayer funds.”

 

Pike County Auditor Kayla Slusher is accused of abusing her position to pay herself more salary than she was lawfully permitted, and using county resources and a county credit card to pay for her personal expenses. The Special Investigations Unit investigated the matter after receiving information from a confidential source. Slusher is accused of stealing approximately $2,600. 

 

Following the indictment, the Special Prosecutors will file a request with the Ohio Supreme Court to initiate proceedings to suspend the Pike County Auditor from office pending the outcome of the criminal case. Attorneys in Keith Faber’s Special Investigations Unit were appointed as special prosecutors and will prosecute the case.

 

 

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

 

