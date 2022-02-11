For Immediate Release:

Pike County Auditor Indicted for Stealing more than $2,600

Auditor Keith Faber’s SIU team investigated the theft and will prosecute the case

Columbus – Following a forensic audit and investigation by Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Special Investigations Unit, the Pike County Grand Jury indicted Pike County Auditor Kayla Slusher on one count of Theft in Office, a fourth degree felony, one count of Theft in Office, a fifth degree felony, one count of Theft, a fifth degree felony, and one count of Misuse of Credit Cards, a first degree misdemeanor.

“Our professional investigators continue to be some of the best in the country and I am proud of the work they do on behalf of Ohio’s taxpayers,” said Auditor Keith Faber. “In 2021 alone our SIU team uncovered millions of dollars in stolen and illegally spent taxpayer funds.”

Pike County Auditor Kayla Slusher is accused of abusing her position to pay herself more salary than she was lawfully permitted, and using county resources and a county credit card to pay for her personal expenses. The Special Investigations Unit investigated the matter after receiving information from a confidential source. Slusher is accused of stealing approximately $2,600.

Following the indictment, the Special Prosecutors will file a request with the Ohio Supreme Court to initiate proceedings to suspend the Pike County Auditor from office pending the outcome of the criminal case. Attorneys in Keith Faber’s Special Investigations Unit were appointed as special prosecutors and will prosecute the case.

