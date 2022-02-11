Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,691 in the last 365 days.

New Vietnamese smartphone to be released soon

VIETNAM, February 11 -  

Some initial images of the latest Vietnamese smartphone to hit the market. — Photo ictnews.vietnamnet.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will soon have another home-grown manufacturer entering the highly competitive smartphone marke.

In recent days, video clips introducing Hero 9 smartphone have appeared on social media. Đinh Công Thành, a representative from Thành Hưng Technology, told ICTnews that the Hero 9 is still being experimented with. The company will launch their first smartphone models in the next few months.

After Vingroup shut down its Vsmart brand, the Vietnamese smartphone market has only had the Bkav.

Thành said that the launch of their smartphone aims to build a local smartphone brand capable of competing in the fierce competition of the country’s smartphone market.

They will target the cheap smartphone market segment for people in rural areas, an area that still has high potential and demand.

The company will produce some basic components such as the chassis, battery, case, and software. Other parts, such as the camera, screen and motherboard, will be imported from partners abroad.

"It is very difficult for a company to completely manufacture the components of a smartphone. We choose to combine with partners to come up with a complete product," Thành told ICTnews.

Having worked in the field of manufacturing phone components for 3-4 years, he said that he has had enough trusted partners to form a complete smartphone product.

It is expected that each smartphone will have a price of around VNĐ2 million (US$88), and will utilise artificial intelligence (AI) technology and facial recognition software.

The company will sell and guarantee the product through its sales agent network.

The smartphone would be installed at Lương Sơn Industrial Zone in the northern province of Hoà Bình. — VNS

You just read:

New Vietnamese smartphone to be released soon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.